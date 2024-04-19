McLeod Software Announces Enhanced Solution for Private Fleets

McLeod Software's LoadMaster Private Fleet solution brings the most complete range of functionality for private fleet trucking operations.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today McLeod Software announced their enhanced solution for private fleet trucking operations, called LoadMaster Private Fleet. The solution is built on the company's proven LoadMaster Enterprise operations software, already used by dozens of private fleets.
Flexible configuration options allow McLeod customers to use LoadMaster Private Fleet to accommodate a wide range of business processes, while taking advantage of a robust and broad set of functional capabilities, including dispatch, planning, safety, and integration with the broadest range of ELD products on the market, in a way that allows them to become more efficient and control costs. LoadMaster Private Fleet offers built-in business intelligence tools and market rate intelligence to help users make the best decisions. It also helps customers set their drivers up for success on every trip by giving them a mobile application for communicating about important issues when they are away from the cab.
LoadMaster Private Fleet sets the industry benchmark for depth of capabilities, off-the-shelf integration solutions, and flexibility.
About McLeod Software
McLeod Software is transforming the trucking and transportation industry with the leading software for trucking dispatch operations management and freight brokerage management. Our customers use business process automation and insight from business intelligence to improve their customer service, attract and retain the best drivers, and automate their crucial business processes. Visit us at http://www.McLeodSoftware.com.
Media Contact
Kristan Hill, McLeod Software, 205-406-1044, [email protected], www.McLeodSoftware.com
SOURCE McLeod Software
