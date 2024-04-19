McLeod Software Announces Enhanced Solution for Private Fleets

Flexible configuration options allow McLeod customers to use LoadMaster Private Fleet to accommodate a wide range of business processes, while taking advantage of a robust and broad set of functional capabilities, including dispatch, planning, safety, and integration with the broadest range of ELD products on the market, in a way that allows them to become more efficient and control costs. LoadMaster Private Fleet offers built-in business intelligence tools and market rate intelligence to help users make the best decisions. It also helps customers set their drivers up for success on every trip by giving them a mobile application for communicating about important issues when they are away from the cab.