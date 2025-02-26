McLeod Software Appoints Stacey Queen as Chief Financial Officer and Promotes Missy Wright to Vice President of Core Operations

New executive hires further McLeod's evolution as a modern TMS and underscores a commitment to a collaborative company culture
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McLeod Software (McLeod), the leading transportation management system (TMS) for freight brokers and carriers, today announced the appointment of Stacey Queen as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and the promotion of Missy Wright to Vice President of Core Operations. These leadership changes reflect McLeod's ongoing commitment to fostering innovation, operational excellence, and a strong company culture.
"We're thrilled to welcome Stacey to McLeod Software and celebrate Missy's well-deserved promotion," said Tom McLeod, Founder and CEO of McLeod Software. "Stacey brings a wealth of financial acumen, strategic expertise, and fresh perspective to drive our financial objectives and company growth. Equally, Missy's outstanding 20-year tenure at McLeod exemplifies the strength of our internal career development opportunities. Together, their leadership will further strengthen McLeod's mission to deliver exceptional value to our customers and enhance our operational capabilities."
Stacey Queen, Chief Financial Officer
Stacey Queen joins McLeod Software with extensive experience in financial leadership, having served as Vice President of Finance at multiple organizations, including a 25-year tenure at Command Alkon. She brings with her a proven track record of fostering collaboration, improving operational efficiencies, and delivering strategic financial oversight.
"I've always admired McLeod Software from afar, and now that I'm here, I'm inspired by the company's innovative approach and employee-driven culture," said Queen. "My goal as CFO is to bridge the gap between finance and other departments, breaking down the preconceived 'red tape' of accounting. I want our team to be an invaluable resource that contributes to every major business decision with actionable insights and data-driven strategy."
Queen leads McLeod's financial operations with a focus on data transparency, fiscal responsibility, and cross-departmental cooperation, ensuring the organization continues its trajectory of sustainable growth.
Missy Wright, Vice President of Core Operations
Celebrating her 20th anniversary at McLeod Software, Missy Wright embodies the company's core values of growth, mentorship, and customer excellence. Starting as an Inside Sales Representative in 2005, Wright has progressively expanded her contributions to the organization, holding leadership roles across implementation, EDI services, and customer support.
"McLeod has always fostered an environment where you can grow your career while staying in one place," said Wright. "I'm excited to step into this new role and continue empowering our internal teams while ensuring we deliver faster, better, and more innovative solutions for our customers."
Wright leads a team of 150, overseeing services delivered to over 1,000 customers. Her strategic goals focus on mentoring future leaders, enhancing customer self-service capabilities, and streamlining project implementation and support processes.
For more information about McLeod Software and its leadership team, please visit https://www.mcleodsoftware.com/executive-team/
About McLeod Software
McLeod Software is transforming the trucking and transportation industry with the leading software for trucking dispatch operations management and freight brokerage management. Our customers use business process automation and insight from business intelligence to improve their customer service, attract and retain the best drivers, and automate their crucial business processes. Visit us at http://www.McLeodSoftware.com.
