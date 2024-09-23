McLeod Software Expands SMC3 Partnership for Optimized LTL Management

"We are excited to expand our integration with SMC³ to provide McLeod's customers with more LTL API options with a long-standing and industry-trusted company. Simplifying LTL quotes and orders has always been McLeod's goal; SMC³ allows that to happen." Post this

"The integration of SMC³'s LTL APIs will give McLeod PowerBroker LTL users a new level of service reliability, which translates to a better customer experience. We are excited for this tremendous opportunity to work with the McLeod team to bring greater efficiency and optimization to LTL transportation management," said Kendra Miller, Senior Director of Alliances and Client Success at SMC³.

McLeod Software's PowerBroker LTL now includes these SMC³ LTL APIs:

• Price Quote: Includes access to contract, dynamic, volume and brokerage rates. Automates and optimizes pricing strategies, ensuring customers always get access to the best rates available.

• Automated PRO# Assignment: Generate and manage PRO numbers in advance of shipment.

• Dispatch: Streamline the dispatch process, optimizing carrier selection and route planning for efficiency and cost savings.

• Shipment Status: Provides real-time visibility and track and trace ability for in-transit shipments improving exception management and customer communication.

• Document: View and download PDF format digital documents for bill of lading, weight & inspection certification, proof of delivery, and invoices.

"This is a time of great momentum for the McLeod and SMC³ partnership; best-in-class API technology integrations enable McLeod users with immediate shipment execution, improved visibility, and timely access to critical data. These new capabilities solidify SMC³'s commitment to digitize LTL processes for McLeod and its customers," said Brian Thompson, Chief Commercial Officer at SMC³.

"We are excited to expand our integration with SMC³ to provide McLeod's customers with more LTL API options with a long-standing and industry-trusted company. Simplifying LTL quotes and orders has always been McLeod's goal; SMC³ allows that to happen. I can't wait for our customers to see the top-notch offerings and support McLeod and SMC³ have to offer with this integration," said Mike Lambert, Product Success Manager at McLeod Software.

"McLeod Software continues to provide options for our customers, and we are excited to extend our integration with SMC³'s LTL offerings," said Ahmed Ebrahim, Vice President of Partner Alliances at McLeod Software.

For more information on the partnership or to get started, visit www.mcleodsoftware.com or www.smc3.com.

About SMC³

With its range of transportation technology solutions that integrate seamlessly into current business systems, SMC³ supports customers as they grow, whether they are dealing with 10 or 10,000 freight movements per day. Carriers, shippers and 3PLs use SMC³'s solutions to optimize their freight spend, achieve unrivaled shipment visibility and streamline their transportation planning, saving time and money on their supply chain requirements throughout North America.

About McLeod Software

McLeod Software provides best in class, comprehensive, transportation and logistics ERP solutions for LTL, Truckload, and Brokerage companies. The company's LoadMaster LTL system includes customer service, dispatch operations, billing, document imaging, cross dock operations, line haul management, P&D scheduling, routing and dispatch, EDI, accounting, billing and settlements, business process automation, and visual workflow management, all specifically developed for trucking.

