McLeod Software Introduces AI-Powered Order Creation Interface for LoadMaster and PowerBroker TMS

McLeod is pioneering the future of AI in Transportation Management Systems, leading the industry with innovative advancements.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McLeod Software (McLeod), the leading transportation management system (TMS) for freight brokers and carriers, announced today the launch of its new AI-powered Order Creation interface. This innovative integration allows McLeod customers to convert unstructured email data and attachments into order entries within the LoadMaster and PowerBroker TMS platforms, effectively streamlining operations through AI automation.
The new Order Creation Interface offers seamless, bi-directional connectivity between McLeod's TMS platforms and third-party AI services. Using McLeod's updated API framework, this interface provides a secure, configurable set of endpoints specifically designed for order creation. This enables AI providers to create order requests, update orders, and confirm orders created, reducing manual input and liberating resources for higher-value tasks.
"With our Order Creation Interface, we're enabling customers to unlock the potential of AI automation," said Ahmed Ebrahim, VP of Strategic Alliances, McLeod Software. "By converting unstructured data from everyday communications, such as emails, into a structured order, the Order Creation integration enables automation of repetitive and manual tasks."
McLeod Software's platforms already support integrations with several leading AI Order Creation providers, including Vooma, Everest, and Drumkit with additional partners expected soon. To ensure smooth and efficient onboarding for AI partners, McLeod Software requires AI providers in this space to become McLeod Certified.
"AI implementation is not about replacing humans in the industry, it's about empowering them," said Tom McLeod, President and CEO, McLeod Software. "Our Order Creation Interface is designed to help our customers get the most out of their staff by enabling them to focus on tasks that truly maximize their potential and investment. By handling repetitive data entry tasks through AI, we enable logistics professionals to direct their expertise toward strategic and impactful decision-making, making them better and more efficient at their jobs."
For more information on McLeod Software's Order Creation Interface, please contact [email protected].
Media Contact
Tyler Thornton, LeadCoverage, 6787721397, [email protected], leadcoverage.com
SOURCE McLeod Software
Share this article