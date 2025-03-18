McLeod Software Leaders Recognized as Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive for 2025

Founder & CEO, Tom McLeod, named as a Leader in Excellence & Ben Barnes, Chief Information Officer, named a Top Transportation Innovator
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McLeod Software (McLeod), the leading transportation management system (TMS) for freight brokers and carriers, today announced that the company's President & CEO, Tom McLeod and Chief Information Officer, Ben Barnes have been named to Supply & Demand Chain's 2025 Pros to Know list. This award recognizes professionals in the supply chain and logistics industry who are driving innovation and operational excellence.
Tom McLeod was named in the Leaders in Excellence category, which recognizes leaders who have made significant industry contributions for over a decade. In the past year, Tom has led McLeod Software through two major software updates, aimed at boosting automation and connectivity to improve operational efficiency for McLeod customers. By continuing to deliver technological advancements for 40 years, Tom has ensured that McLeod continues providing cutting-edge solutions to support their customers.
"McLeod Software is committed to innovation and supporting our customers with the tools they need to succeed," said Tom McLeod. "Our continued and consistent software updates reflect our dedication to improving automation and connectivity not only for our customers but for the whole industry."
Ben Barnes, who has been with McLeod since 2005, has been critical to McLeod's continued technological advancements. His leadership ensures that McLeod is adaptable to both industry needs and cybersecurity challenges. Under Barnes's leadership, McLeod has expanded TMS and security capabilities, giving customers better data access, fleet management and an overall better customer experience. As a driving force behind McLeod's shift into integrating cloud solutions and more secure, scalable infrastructure, Ben is ensuring that McLeod continues to evolve with the industry.
"Being recognized as a Top Transportation Innovator is a testament to McLeod's commitment to driving advancement in logistics technology," Ben said "By equipping our customers with scalable, secure, data-driven solutions, we ensure that they will continue to stay agile, competitive and prepared for the future."
McLeod continues to innovate and remain on the cutting edge of the supply chain and logistics industry, thanks to leaders like Tom and Ben. As Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive notes, "Many of today's supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they're true pioneers of change. They're developing new software and technologies; they're promoting workforce development and creating paths for young professionals; they're rising to the challenge and over-delivering. Every year, this award puts a spotlight on the best of the best in the supply chain space."
