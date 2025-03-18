McLeod Software Leaders Recognized as Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive for 2025

"Many of today's supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they're true pioneers of change." Post this

"McLeod Software is committed to innovation and supporting our customers with the tools they need to succeed," said Tom McLeod. "Our continued and consistent software updates reflect our dedication to improving automation and connectivity not only for our customers but for the whole industry."

Ben Barnes, who has been with McLeod since 2005, has been critical to McLeod's continued technological advancements. His leadership ensures that McLeod is adaptable to both industry needs and cybersecurity challenges. Under Barnes's leadership, McLeod has expanded TMS and security capabilities, giving customers better data access, fleet management and an overall better customer experience. As a driving force behind McLeod's shift into integrating cloud solutions and more secure, scalable infrastructure, Ben is ensuring that McLeod continues to evolve with the industry.

"Being recognized as a Top Transportation Innovator is a testament to McLeod's commitment to driving advancement in logistics technology," Ben said "By equipping our customers with scalable, secure, data-driven solutions, we ensure that they will continue to stay agile, competitive and prepared for the future."

McLeod continues to innovate and remain on the cutting edge of the supply chain and logistics industry, thanks to leaders like Tom and Ben. As Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive notes, "Many of today's supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they're true pioneers of change. They're developing new software and technologies; they're promoting workforce development and creating paths for young professionals; they're rising to the challenge and over-delivering. Every year, this award puts a spotlight on the best of the best in the supply chain space."

