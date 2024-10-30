McLeod Software Partnering with Prestigious Southern Universities to Train the Future of Logistics Professionals

Programs at Auburn University, Mississippi State University and the University of North Georgia facilitate practical job experience for young professionals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McLeod Software (McLeod), the leading transportation management system (TMS) for freight brokers and carriers, is strengthening its commitment to workforce development by partnering with Auburn University, Mississippi State University and the University of North Georgia. Through these partnerships, McLeod's technology is being integrated into core logistics and supply chain management programs, providing students with hands-on experience in the same advanced systems used by industry professionals.

This collaboration enables students to familiarize themselves with a forward thinking LogTech platform, bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world applications. By incorporating McLeod's technology into their keystone courses, these universities are preparing students to excel in logistics roles that require technological proficiency and real-time operational insights.

"Today's graduates have grown up with technology, and they expect their future workplaces to reflect this," said Ahmed Ebrahim, Vice President of Partner Alliances, McLeod Software. "The technology that has brought us to this point may not be the same tech that will take us forward. By investing in the right tools and partnering with prestigious institutions like Auburn, Mississippi State, and University of North Georgia, McLeod is equipping students with the advanced skills necessary to thrive in our industry."

As part of these partnerships, students benefit from direct exposure to McLeod's TMS capabilities, gaining valuable skills in data-driven decision-making and real-time logistics management. This experience is essential, as recent surveys indicate that 91% of Gen Z and millennial prioritize access to advanced digital tools when considering potential employers.

"As students gain experience with McLeod's technology, they become eligible for internships with our company, and also able to access networking opportunities at our McLeod Software User Conference in September," Ebrahim added. "These experiences connect students directly with industry professionals, further enhancing their education and career prospects in logistics."

McLeod's platform offers students a unique feedback loop, allowing them to input their learning experience and influence future software enhancements. The program fosters a better understanding of the technology driving the logistics industry, making these students more attractive to employers upon graduation.

"What students learn as part of the logistics and supply chain curriculum at these universities is gold," concluded Ebranhim. "Dedicated faculty and department leadership provide students science-based approaches of critical thinking, with clear business applications that their future employers might not be utilizing. Students who truly take in and master these skills will have an edge in serving future employers, while making their mark from the onset of their professional careers."

