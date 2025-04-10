McLeod Software Revolutionizing AI in Transportation Management with the Introduction of MPact.RespondAI

"Our goal is not to replace manual interaction, but to enhance it. RespondAI empowers users to focus on strategic decision-making and relationship building." Post this

"We understand the constant pressure our industry faces to respond quickly and accurately to a multitude of requests," said Doug Schrier, VP of Growth, McLeod Software. "RespondAI empowers our customers to stay ahead of the curve by intelligently managing and responding to inbound communications, freeing up valuable time and resources."

Through ongoing collaboration with its customer base, McLeod plans to expand RespondAI's capabilities to automate many routine communications. McLeod's approach to AI emphasizes a user-centric approach, ensuring that users maintain full control over the generated responses.

While full automation will be implemented gradually as confidence in the AI's output grows, RespondAI immediately eliminates the tedious and time-consuming process of crafting responses and manually copying and pasting data from the TMS into communications.

"Our goal is not to replace manual interaction, but to enhance it," said Tom McLeod, CEO and Founder, McLeod Software. "RespondAI empowers users to focus on strategic decision-making and relationship building. While the AI handles the repetitive tasks, ensuring timely and accurate communication, users can focus on revenue driving tasks, like customer and carrier relations."

Over the past decade, McLeod's MPact team has focused on maximizing the value of business intelligence and data science for its customers. RespondAI represents the latest advancement in this effort, adding generative AI to McLeod's suite of tools and solidifying its position as the most efficient TMS on the market.

Key Features of RespondAI:

Intelligent Communication Management: Reads, classifies, and prioritizes incoming messages from various sources.

AI-Powered Responses: Crafts industry-specific replies, accelerating response times.

Seamless TMS Integration: Leverages TMS data for accurate and contextually relevant communication.

User-Centric Design: Maintains user control over AI-generated responses.

Automation Potential: Future development will expand automation capabilities for routine communications.

For more information about RespondAI, please visit: http://www.McLeodSoftware.com

About McLeod Software

McLeod Software is transforming the trucking and transportation industry with the leading software for trucking dispatch operations management and freight brokerage management. Our customers use business process automation and insight from business intelligence to improve their customer service, attract and retain the best drivers, and automate their crucial business processes. Visit us at http://www.McLeodSoftware.com.

Media Contact

Tyler Thornton, LeadCoverage, 6787721397, [email protected], leadcoverage.com

SOURCE LeadCoverage