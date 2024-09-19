McLeod Software Selects Greenscreens.ai to Deliver Dynamic Freight Market Pricing

Brokers can book more loads with more confidence and less manual input

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McLeod Software (McLeod), the leading transportation management system (TMS) for freight brokers and carriers, has announced an enhanced partnership with Greenscreens.ai (Greenscreens), the freight industry's premier dynamic pricing platform. The integration brings advancements in freight market pricing, empowering freight brokers to make data-driven decisions more quickly and accurately.

Through the partnership, users can now view automated target rate and maximum pay calculations using Greenscreens' predictive rate data as an indicator for each load. Network rates, which are based on Greenscreens' market data, are also available for users to reference when quoting. Additionally, daily transmission of updated lane rate information through Market Rate Export within McLeod ensures brokers have access to the latest data.

"Our partnership with McLeod marks a significant step forward in the mission to provide the logistics industry with the tools they need to stay competitive in an evolving market," said Dawn Salvucci-Favier, CEO and Chief Product Officer, Greenscreens. "By integrating McLeod, and its decades of delivering leading freight technology solutions, along with Greenscreens' innovative, disruptive freight pricing intelligence, we're bringing together industry leaders to offer a robust solution that changes the game for today's freight brokers."

Greenscreens stands out with its unique data collection methods, as the platform gathers data in real-time from its users, ensuring unmatched accuracy and timeliness. By mapping all collected data based on the TMS and then remapping it based on the client within that TMS, Greenscreens delivers highly customized and precise historic and predictive pricing.

McLeod users can now quote by leveraging the real-time AI-driven market rate data provided by Greenscreens, enabling precise target and maximum pay calculations. The integration also allows for seamless synchronization of PowerBroker carrier and customer data within Greenscreens, making it easier to maintain accurate and current information.

"Being around nearly 40 years means adapting to an ever-changing market and meeting customer needs," stated Tom McLeod, Founder and CEO of McLeod Software. "The need for automation through AI is at the forefront of the industry. The integration with Greenscreens allows our brokers to spend less time quoting manually."

McLeod's interface also features an integrated UI that allows users to view Greenscreens' data directly within the Rate Index module, providing a streamlined experience.

"By streamlining the quoting process, we're keeping the simple tasks simple, enabling our brokers to win more deals," added McLeod.

As McLeod and Greenscreens continue to strengthen their partnership, it is notable that they share a significant number of overlapping customers. Current McLeod customers can reach out to their account representative to activate the Greenscreens integration and start leveraging the power of generative AI for improved rate matching and load bookings.

"Integrating Greenscreens into McLeod enhances our team's capabilities, providing a crucial tool for making swift and informed buy or sell decisions," concluded Jeff Bechkam, President & CEO, Kingsgate. "This advancement allows us to respond more effectively to customer needs and win more deals."

For more information, please visit: https://www.greenscreens.ai/partnership/mcleod/ and attend Greenscreens' panel, titled 'Unveiling the Future: Industry Vendors Navigate the Path of AI Integration for Brokerage', at the McLeod Software User Conference on Monday, September 23 at 10:15 am.

