McLeod Software to Unveil Key Innovations and Strategic Partnerships at 2024 User Conference

Introduction of AI Solutions, Expanded Partner Integrations, and Insights into M&A and the Freight Market Highlight This Year's Event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McLeod Software (McLeod), the leading transportation management system (TMS) for carriers and freight brokers, is slated to showcase the latest advancements in its software solutions at the upcoming McLeod Software User Conference in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 22-24, 2024. Among the key highlights are new LoadMaster, PowerBroker, and MPact Suite features that further position McLeod as a configurable and flexible solution for mid-to-large size carriers and brokers.

The pilot release of the next generation of LoadMaster marks the first time this solution will be accessible via the web UI. The full launch of this offering to all customers is planned for early 2025. The development has centered on enhancing roles critical to business success, including customer service, planning, and driver management.

"As we roll out our next-generation product, we are working closely with customers to streamline workflows for efficiency and enhanced productivity, while preserving the depth of features that our users have enjoyed for years," said Tom McLeod, Founder and CEO, McLeod Software. "Our goal is to continue to develop the most powerful platform available to transportation companies."

McLeod is also proud to announce a series of significant upgrades to the MPact suite, highlighted by the introduction of MPact.Respond_AI, the company's first proprietary AI solution. MPact.Respond_AI will seamlessly integrate with email and telematics, accelerating and automating responses to common questions. This advancement allows the user team to focus on complex issues, enhancing overall response speed and satisfaction to valuable stakeholders.

"Imagine your customers receiving faster answers to common questions, quotes, and shipping status updates, while drivers enjoy quicker responses to their messages," added Doug Schrier, VP Growth & Special Projects, McLeod. "Third-party carriers and drivers can benefit, and users are alerted to important items, with AI accelerating task completion. MPact.Respond_AI empowers faster, more efficient stakeholder engagement, transforming communication into a streamlined process."

Along with the implementation of an owned AI product, McLeod Software plans to expand integrations and partnerships with AI-based third parties. The company is actively working on areas such as automation of orders/quotes import and quote response to further enhance capabilities. Leading the charge in McLeod's next wave of AI integrations are Greenscreens.ai, the freight industry's premier dynamic pricing platform, and Parade.ai CoDriver.

Additional partnerships formed since the 2023 McLeod Software User Conference include ELD Rider by Darex Solutions, Trimble Engage Lane, SMC3, Relay Payments, MileMaker 2.0, LogistIQ Insurance Solutions, DataDis and Qued.

"Additional third-party integrations further underscore our dedication to expanding the McLeod ecosystem and offering users the most configurable and flexible software product on the market," concluded Tom McLeod. "They align seamlessly with our version 24.2 release, which includes significant additions to LoadMaster and PowerBroker//web tools."

One standout feature in the 24.2 update is the enhanced SMS Text Messaging Module in PowerBroker//web, allowing users to schedule texts to carrier drivers throughout the order's lifecycle. The 'Lane History' page also now offers real-time analytics with new filter options, and PowerBroker//web supports multi-currency operations for streamlined cross-border transactions. Additionally, the quoting process has been simplified with a one-click quote generation feature. The 'Tender Express' page now provides a more efficient workflow, while 'DocumentPower' enhances image handling capabilities.

LoadMaster LTL introduces electronic proof of delivery (ePOD), eliminating paper processes, while joint capabilities with PowerBroker improve rate index control and multi-currency support. Updates to MPact.IQ and MPact.RatePro feature a new 'Telemarketing Overview' dashboard and 'Rate Predictor' for informed decision-making.

The full story for McLeod's 24.2 update can be found here.

Finally, Fox Business News' Lauren Blanchard will be a featured speaker at the conference on Tuesday, September 24, from 8:30 to 9:30 am ET. Blanchard will lead a session titled "Freight Market Outlook: The Past Informs the Future," where she will engage in a discussion with McLeod Software Founder & CEO, Tom McLeod, about the current freight rate recession, its historical context, and recovery insights. From 12:45 to 1:45 pm ET, she will lead an M&A panel with industry experts titled M&A: Preparing for the Next Cycle.

For more information about McLeod's latest updates and the User Conference, please visit UserConference.McLeodSoftware.com

About McLeod Software

McLeod Software is transforming the trucking and transportation industry with the leading software for trucking dispatch operations management and freight brokerage management. Our customers use business process automation and insight from business intelligence to improve their customer service, attract and retain the best drivers, and automate their crucial business processes. Visit us at http://www.McLeodSoftware.com.

