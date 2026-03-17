McLuck Expands Irish-Themed Slot Collection for St. Patrick's Day

"St. Patrick's Day is a celebration of luck, color and tradition," said Joerg Nottebaum, spokesperson for McLuck. "Irish-themed slots capture that spirit perfectly, bringing together playful characters, bright visuals and a touch of magic." Post this

Games in the category come from several studios, with developers such as 3 Oaks Gaming, Playson, Booming Games, M2Play and Habanero contributing titles. The mix of providers brings a variety of gameplay styles to the Irish slots collection, ranging from traditional formats to games featuring bonus rounds and jackpot mechanics.

The full Irish-themed slots collection can be viewed on mcluck.com.

About McLuck

Established in 2023, McLuck is a leading social casino platform serving players across the United States and Canada. Dedicated to providing a premier free-to-play experience, McLuck offers a vast library of over 1,000 slots and live dealer games from top-tier providers including 3 Oaks Gaming, NetEnt, and Playson.

McLuck allows users to enjoy casino-style entertainment with no purchase necessary, while offering the opportunity to win real prizes. McLuck is committed to responsible social gaming, innovation, and player satisfaction.

For more information, visit www.mcluck.com.

No purchase necessary. 21+. Void where prohibited by law. See Terms of Service.

Media Contact

Joerg Nottebaum, McLuck, 350 54 093 606, [email protected], https://www.mcluck.com/

SOURCE McLuck