McLuck Expands Irish-Themed Slot Collection for St. Patrick's Day

McLuck has added new titles to its Irish-themed slot collection just in time for St. Patrick's Day, featuring games inspired by Irish folklore and luck.
DOUGLAS, Isle of Man, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McLuck has expanded its Irish slots collection just in time for St. Patrick's Day, with the social casino now featuring more than 50 games inspired by Irish folklore and traditional symbols associated with the holiday.
The collection highlights familiar imagery tied to Irish folklore, from leprechauns and clovers to rainbows and hidden pots of gold. Recent additions such as Majestic Leprechaun and Lucky Charms Trio join the lineup of themed titles, alongside exclusive releases available only on McLuck, such as Leprechaun Coins: Rainbow Jackpot and Paddy's Potions.
Games in the category come from several studios, with developers such as 3 Oaks Gaming, Playson, Booming Games, M2Play and Habanero contributing titles. The mix of providers brings a variety of gameplay styles to the Irish slots collection, ranging from traditional formats to games featuring bonus rounds and jackpot mechanics.
The full Irish-themed slots collection can be viewed on mcluck.com.
About McLuck
Established in 2023, McLuck is a leading social casino platform serving players across the United States and Canada. Dedicated to providing a premier free-to-play experience, McLuck offers a vast library of over 1,000 slots and live dealer games from top-tier providers including 3 Oaks Gaming, NetEnt, and Playson.
McLuck allows users to enjoy casino-style entertainment with no purchase necessary, while offering the opportunity to win real prizes. McLuck is committed to responsible social gaming, innovation, and player satisfaction.
For more information, visit www.mcluck.com.
No purchase necessary. 21+. Void where prohibited by law. See Terms of Service.
Media Contact
Joerg Nottebaum, McLuck, 350 54 093 606, [email protected], https://www.mcluck.com/
SOURCE McLuck
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