McLuck Sweepstakes Casino Celebrates 3rd Birthday with Week-Long Rewards

"Turning three is a major milestone, and we wanted to celebrate it alongside the players who made our growth possible," said Joerg Nottebaum, spokesperson for McLuck. "Through April 30th, we are offering themed creator streams and exclusive rewards to mark this occasion with our community." Post this

The anniversary celebration includes the following highlights:

Birthday-Themed Rewards: Throughout the week, the official McLuck website will feature limited-time bundles featuring Gold Coins, along with FREE Sweepstakes Coins and Free Spins.

Influencer Live Streams: McLuck partner influencers will host custom birthday-themed sessions. These live streams will feature exclusive giveaways, providing viewers with opportunities to receive Free Spins and FREE Sweepstakes Coins.

McLuck Blog Promo Code: The official McLuck blog will serve as a central resource, providing updates, and a unique anniversary promo code for blog readers.

Social Media Challenges: McLuck's verified channels on Instagram and Facebook will host anniversary-themed competitions and offers, bringing the party to the wider Sweepstakes casino community.

The celebrations are available to both new and existing players via the official McLuck website. For the latest updates and to stay informed on the week's activities, players can engage with the official social channels and blog.

About McLuck

Established in 2023, McLuck is a leading social and Sweepstakes casino platform serving players across the United States and Canada. Dedicated to providing a premier free-to-play experience, McLuck offers a vast library of over 1,000 slots and live dealer games from top-tier providers including 3 Oaks Gaming, NetEnt, and Playson.

McLuck allows users to enjoy casino-style entertainment with no purchase necessary, while offering the opportunity to win real prizes. McLuck is committed to responsible social gaming, innovation, and player satisfaction.

For more information, visit www.mcluck.com.

No purchase necessary. 21+. Void where prohibited by law. See Terms of Service.

Media Contact

Joerg Nottebaum, McLuck, 350 54 093 606, [email protected], https://www.mcluck.com/

SOURCE McLuck