McMann Capital™ Introduces Enhanced Equipment Financing Advisory Services Featuring Lowest Rates and "Scratch and Dent" Options

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McMann Capital™, a leading loan advisory firm, is pleased to announce expanded services in Equipment Financing, featuring advisory support to connect businesses with the most competitive rates on the market. Focused on facilitating growth, McMann Capital™ acts as a strategic loan advisor, helping businesses identify and secure financing options tailored to their unique needs.
Through its extensive lender network, McMann Capital™ ensures clients have access to the lowest available rates, enabling businesses to invest in equipment without straining cash flow. Additionally, McMann Capital™ offers a unique "Scratch and Dent" advisory option for clients who may have minor credit or collateral issues, providing guidance to overcome these obstacles and access essential financing.
Key Elements of McMann Capital's Equipment Financing Advisory Services:
• Lowest Rates Available: As a trusted loan advisor, McMann Capital™ connects clients to lenders offering the lowest financing rates, supporting essential equipment investments at a reduced cost.
• Flexible Solutions: Advisory services cover financing options for both new and used equipment, making it accessible to businesses at every stage.
• Scratch and Dent Program: Designed for clients with specific credit or collateral challenges, this advisory option ensures tailored support to help clients find solutions even with minor financial issues.
"Our mission is to serve as a dedicated loan advisor, supporting businesses in accessing financing that empowers them to grow," says Walt Trock. "We're here to guide our clients through the financing process, connecting them with lender options that best align with their goals."
About McMann Capital™
McMann Capital™ specializes in loan advisory services, including loan packaging and lender introductions. With a commitment to transparency, client success, and strategic financial growth, McMann Capital™ provides the insights and expertise businesses need to make informed financing decisions.
