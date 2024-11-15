McMann Capital™ Introduces Enhanced Equipment Financing Advisory Services Featuring Lowest Rates and "Scratch and Dent" Options

"McMann Capital™ empowers businesses to secure essential equipment financing at the lowest rates available, with unique 'Scratch and Dent' options for clients with minor financial obstacles." Post this

Key Elements of McMann Capital's Equipment Financing Advisory Services:

• Lowest Rates Available: As a trusted loan advisor, McMann Capital™ connects clients to lenders offering the lowest financing rates, supporting essential equipment investments at a reduced cost.

• Flexible Solutions: Advisory services cover financing options for both new and used equipment, making it accessible to businesses at every stage.

• Scratch and Dent Program: Designed for clients with specific credit or collateral challenges, this advisory option ensures tailored support to help clients find solutions even with minor financial issues.

"Our mission is to serve as a dedicated loan advisor, supporting businesses in accessing financing that empowers them to grow," says Walt Trock. "We're here to guide our clients through the financing process, connecting them with lender options that best align with their goals."

About McMann Capital™

McMann Capital™ specializes in loan advisory services, including loan packaging and lender introductions. With a commitment to transparency, client success, and strategic financial growth, McMann Capital™ provides the insights and expertise businesses need to make informed financing decisions.

