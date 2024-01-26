McMillan Metro, PC Becomes McMillan Metro Faerber, PC in 2024

New Year, New Name: Introducing McMillan Metro Faerber, PC

POTOMAC, Md., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It is with great pleasure that McMillan Metro, PC announces its name change to McMillan Metro Faerber, PC in 2024. The name change reflects the firm's evolution as a leading Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC law firm, and recognizes Michael Faerber's stellar career as an attorney focusing on real estate and leasing transactions, as well as his years of stewardship as managing shareholder at the firm.

"Michael Faerber has been integral to our growth and consistently delivers the foundational knowledge, strategy, and results we live and operate by," said McMillan Metro Faerber Shareholder Howard Metro. "The partners and shareholders have unanimously decided that "Faerber" deserves a prominent spot in our firm's name."

Michael brings more than 30 years of legal experience to the table. His clients include residential and commercial developers and builders throughout the Washington, D.C., and Baltimore region. He assists with negotiating and drafting land and building acquisition contracts and development documents, easements, loan documents, private water and sewer utility documents, and commercial leases. A large portion of his practice is planning and drafting governing documents to establish homeowners', commercial, master, mixed-use, and condominium associations.

Founded in 1992, the firm has grown and evolved over the last 30 years while staying true to the foundational principles of high-quality legal services and reasonable rates espoused by the founding partners. Today McMillan Metro Faerber, PC is a dynamic law firm notable in the Washington D.C. Metro area. Working in a boutique, collaborative environment, our lawyers are committed to excellence in the practice of law and to offering the highest level of client service.

"We are incredibly excited for this next chapter for our firm," said Howard Metro. "Michael is a dedicated and highly regarded attorney whose work and ethos align seamlessly with the values of McMillan Metro Faerber, and we look forward to continuing to work together to achieve the best possible outcomes for our clients."

About McMillan Metro Faerber, PC:

McMillan Metro Faerber, PC is a leading law firm based in Potomac, Maryland, serving those across the D.C. metro area for over 30 years. The firm has created a diverse practice that includes corporate and business law, corporate and civil litigation, employment law, estate planning and administration, family law, real estate law, and partnership planning. McMillan Metro Faerber offers a client-first approach and skilled counseling that gets results.

For more information, please visit mcmillanmetro.com

Media Contact

Cathy LaRue, McMillan Metro Faerber, PC, 1 (301) 251-1180, [email protected], https://www.mcmillanmetro.com/

SOURCE McMillan Metro Faerber, PC