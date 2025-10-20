McNeely Technology Solutions announces Database Help Desk service

Get on-demand help for your database without a long-term consulting commitment or bulky financial obligation.
DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McNeely Technology Solutions today announced a new Database Help Desk service for companies that need only a limited amount of database administration consulting. The offering is available for SQL Server, Oracle, and Db2 LUW databases.
Database Help Desk is suitable for how-to questions; for problems like database errors, space management concerns, connectivity issues; and for needs like query tuning, index maintenance, database configuration, performance evaluation, database monitoring, patching, upgrades, backup and recovery, cloning, migrations to new servers, and data transfers.
President Mary Elizabeth McNeely explained, "We are already performing this service in the marketplace, so we decided to promote it to a formal, named offering. Client needs drive our directions for growth."
How the service works:
- The client purchases a block of hours.
- The client emails when they want help, and a consultant reaches out to them.
- Once the block of hours is completed, the client purchases another block when THEY are ready. No forced or automatic renewal.
About McNeely Technology Solutions
McNeely Technology Solutions offers Oracle, SQL Server, and DB2 LUW database administration and development, serving clients ranging from single-location enterprises with only one or two databases to publicly traded nationwide corporations with complex technical issues. The company focuses mainly on mid-sized clients in fast-paced environments with complex technical needs. McNeely Technology Solutions, Inc. is a Texas corporation, based in Dallas, and a certified Women's Business Enterprise/Historically Underutilized Business. For more information www.mcneelytech.com
