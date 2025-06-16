MCOMS Brings Apple AirPlay to More Hotel Rooms with MCOMS HOTstream Cast Platform on LG Hotel TVs - Live Presentation at HITEC 2025

"By offering AirPlay through our HOTstream Cast platform, we're giving hotels a powerful new way to delight guests with effortless, secure content streaming," said Costas Sakellariou, CEO at MCOMS. Post this

Guests can scan a unique onscreen QR code to automatically connect iPhone or iPad to the hotel's Wi-Fi network and in-room TV. Once connected, guests can use AirPlay to privately and securely stream their favorite shows and movies on popular streaming services, including Apple TV+2, listen to personal playlists on Apple Music3 or other platforms, view photos, work out with Apple Fitness+4 on the big screen, and so much more. When guests check out, their connection to the TV is automatically reset ensuring their content remains private, so future guests can enjoy their own entertainment.

"By offering AirPlay through our HOTstream Cast platform, we're giving hotels a powerful new way to delight guests with effortless, secure content streaming," said Costas Sakellariou, CEO at MCOMS.

To allow for instant connection to the hotel's Wi-Fi and pairing with the in-room TV, Eleven Software partnered with MCOMS on a new advanced feature in its ElevenOS platform.

"At Eleven, we're focused on removing friction and elevating the guest experience. Our latest integration with MCOMS makes it easier to take advantage of the in-room TV," said Hannah Greenberg, CEO of Eleven Software. "Together with MCOMS, we're bringing the future of in-room entertainment to hotels—secure, personalized, and as effortless as guests expect."

About MCOMS

MCOMS is a leading guest-facing solution provider for the hospitality, cruise ship, healthcare, transportation and other industries. MCOMS designs, develops and operates advanced IPTV, VOD, Mobile, Casting and Signage solutions for multiscreen environments, including applications for Smart TVs, set-top boxes, smartphones, tablets, laptops and digital signage monitors. MCOMS has regional offices in Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific and a worldwide network of partners. MCOMS HOTstream delivers digital content, connectivity, and commerce services to hotel guests and travelers on multiple devices via ONE centralized platform! Our IPTV, VOD, Mobile, Casting and Digital Signage platforms are completely integrated and commerce ready for hotel guests. For more information, please visit www.mcoms.com.

About Eleven Software

Founded in 2002, Eleven is the global leader in cloud-based Wi-Fi amenity management software for hospitality, multifamily, and community living spaces. Its flagship ElevenOS platform powers seamless, secure, and scalable Wi-Fi connectivity experiences for millions of guests around the globe, while driving loyalty engagement, transforming Wi-Fi into a revenue-generating amenity. With operations in 140 countries and over 9 billion annual authentications – all with 99.99% uptime—Eleven is redefining what it means to be connected away from home.

