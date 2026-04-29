MCOMS expands partnership with Explora Journeys on EXPLORA III with enhanced digital guest experience.

Mario Barca, Chief Information Officer at Explora Journeys, commented: "MCOMS continues to be a trusted partner in delivering a seamless and elevated onboard TV experience. The enhancements introduced on Explora III bring added value to our guests." Post this

Building on prior deployments, MCOMS introduces a new generation of enhancements designed to further elevate both guest engagement and operational efficiency. The platform now supports popular streaming services such as Netflix and YouTube, offering guests a familiar and personalized entertainment experience at sea. In addition, the system enables pre-scheduled guest surveys integrated with the Exploradata analytics platform, allowing for automated feedback collection at key touchpoints, including initial check-in and mid-journey. Further integrations include connectivity with the Property Management System (PMS) to confirm viewing of mandatory safety drill videos, a fully multilingual interface, and real-time integration with onboard cameras and weather information systems.

In a further upgrade to the user experience, the onboard menu interface is now delivered in full HD resolution, offering a sharper, more visually engaging presentation that aligns with the premium aesthetic of the Explora Journeys brand.

"We are delighted to continue and expand our partnership with Explora Journeys as the brand introduces Explora III," remarked Costas Sakellariou, CEO of MCOMS. "Our ongoing collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering innovative, tailor-made solutions that enhance the onboard experience. With these latest advancements, we are setting a new benchmark for digital guest engagement in luxury cruising."

Mario Barca, Chief Information Officer at Explora Journeys, commented: "MCOMS continues to be a trusted partner in delivering a seamless and elevated onboard TV experience. The enhancements introduced on Explora III bring added value to our guests, combining entertainment, convenience, and personalization in line with our vision for ultra-elegant ocean travel."

About MCOMS:

MCOMS is a leading guest-facing solution provider for the hospitality, cruise ship, healthcare, transportation and other industries. MCOMS designs, develops and operates advanced IPTV, VOD, Mobile, Casting and Signage solutions for multiscreen environments, including applications for Smart TVs, set-top boxes, smartphones, tablets, laptops and digital signage monitors. MCOMS has a worldwide network of partners. MCOMS HOTstream delivers digital content, connectivity, and commerce services to hotel guests and travelers on multiple devices via ONE centralized platform! Our IPTV, VOD, Cast, Mobile and Digital Signage platforms are completely integrated and commerce ready for hotel guests.

Media Contact

Vaso Nikolopoulou, MCOMS, 1 212537-9473, [email protected], https://mcoms.com/

SOURCE MCOMS