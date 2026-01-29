MCOMS introduces Google Cast™ built-in on Samsung Smart Hotel TVs at the tallest hotel in the world

"Samsung is excited to work with MCOMS and Google in delivering next-generation guest experiences. We are giving hotel operators the tools to provide modern, intuitive, and secure entertainment that travelers expect," said Simon Jackson, Vice President of European Display, Samsung Electronics. Post this

As Ciel Dubai Marina, Vignette Collection opens its doors, MCOMS is proud to have delivered a full-scale guest technology solution to all the guest rooms and suites. The installation apart from the Casting solution comprises of a state-of-the-art interactive TV system, IPTV and digital signage for public areas and conference rooms.

"Samsung is excited to work with MCOMS and Google in delivering next-generation guest experiences. By embedding casting capabilities into our Smart Hotel TVs, we are giving hotel operators the tools to provide modern, intuitive, and secure entertainment that travelers increasingly expect," said Simon Jackson, Vice President of European Display, Samsung Electronics.

The solution has been engineered specifically for hospitality, offering robust management tools for operators while safeguarding guest privacy. HOTstream Cast Embedded is fully certified and incorporates MCOMS' patented technology to ensure each guest session is isolated, secure, and automatically reset at checkout.

"Our collaboration with Samsung and Google reflects our commitment to innovation that is both future-ready and hotel-friendly. By eliminating complexity and ensuring privacy, we are helping hoteliers deliver the convenience of home entertainment while streamlining operations," said Costas Sakellariou, CEO of MCOMS.

The platform also supports mixed environments, allowing hotels to deploy both legacy dongle-based casting and new Samsung models with embedded technology, protecting existing investments while paving the way for future upgrades.

The integrated solution will be presented live by MCOMS on February 4th at Samsung's booth #3F500 at ISE 2026 in Barcelona.

About Ciel Dubai Marina, Vignette Collection by IHG:

Experience Elevated Luxury at the World's Tallest Hotel.

Ciel Dubai Marina, Vignette Collection by IHG, is redefining luxury hospitality as the world's tallest hotel, rising 377 meters above the vibrant Dubai Marina. Managed by The First Group Hospitality, this architectural landmark offers breathtaking panoramic views of the Dubai skyline, Arabian Gulf, and beyond.

Featuring 1,004 luxurious rooms and suites, each with floor-to-ceiling glass windows, our hotel invites guests to immerse themselves in the city's dynamic beauty. The hotel boasts eight exceptional restaurants and lounges, three stunning outdoor pools, including the highest infinity pool in the world – Tattu Skypool, a modern gym, and a serene spa (opening in 2026).

Located in the heart of Dubai Marina, guests enjoy direct access to world-class dining, shopping, and entertainment. Nearby attractions such as JBR Beach, Bluewaters Island, Palm Jumeirah, and Ain Dubai make it the perfect base for exploring the city's most iconic destinations.

As part of IHG Hotels & Resorts' Vignette Collection, Ciel Dubai Marina blends innovative design, exceptional service, and memorable experiences.

About MCOMS:

MCOMS is a leading guest-facing solution provider for the hospitality, cruise ship, healthcare, transportation and other industries. MCOMS designs, develops and operates advanced IPTV, VOD, Mobile, Casting and Signage solutions for multiscreen environments, including applications for Smart TVs, set-top boxes, smartphones, tablets, laptops and digital signage monitors. MCOMS has regional offices in Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific and a worldwide network of partners. MCOMS HOTstream delivers digital content, connectivity, and commerce services to hotel guests and travelers on multiple devices via ONE centralized platform! Our IPTV, VOD, Cast, Mobile and Digital Signage platforms are completely integrated and commerce ready for hotel guests. For more information, please visit www.mcoms.com.

