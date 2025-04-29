MCOMS Partners with Eleven Software to Deliver Guest Internet for Hospitality
LAS VEGAS, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MCOMS, one of the leading guest-facing solutions provider for the Hospitality industry, is expanding its portfolio of services and presents MCOMS HOTstream HSIA powered by Eleven Software, a solution formed through a strategic partnership with Eleven Software, a leading provider of guest internet solutions. Through this agreement, MCOMS now offers comprehensive guest internet services, including design, installation, and end-to-end support for hotels and hospitality venues worldwide.
MCOMS enables hotels to deliver seamless, high-performance internet to their guests while benefiting from an intuitive management platform. The solution includes:
- Guest Internet Management – Set up and modify branded guest portals effortlessly.
- Flexible Internet Plans & Pricing – Create and customize access codes, discount offers, and pricing structures.
- Conference & Event Wi-Fi – Manage high-speed connectivity for business meetings and events.
- IoT & Back-of-House (BOH) Device Management – Securely connect and oversee browserless devices.
Within only two months MCOMS HOTstream HSIA powered by Eleven Software is successfully deployed in over 40 properties across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America, with many more installations in the pipeline.
"At MCOMS we are committed to enhancing the hospitality experience with cutting-edge technology and provide a complete portfolio of guest services. Partnering with Eleven Software allows us to extend our service offering with a best-in-class guest internet solution, ensuring that hotels provide fast, secure, and reliable internet to their guests and staff," said Mr. Dimitris Petinos, CSO at MCOMS.
"Eleven's mission is to simplify and enhance hotel connectivity worldwide. By teaming up with MCOMS, we can accelerate the deployment of our HSIA solutions across the globe, ensuring hoteliers have the tools to manage and monetize their networks seamlessly," said Hannah Greenberg, CEO.
