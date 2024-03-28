McorpCX Acquires myCXvision to Accelerate Customer-Centric Planning and Activation for Customer Experience Leaders

"The acquisition of myCXvision adds strength to our portfolio of experience management solutions, helping companies drive value by putting customers at the core of their strategies and operations." Post this

"There's a reason that over 800 leaders around the globe have tapped myCXvision to assess, codify, and improve their CX strategies," stated McorpCX president Michael Hinshaw. "The acquisition of myCXvision adds strength to our portfolio of experience management solutions, helping companies drive value by putting customers at the core of their strategies and operations."

"One of the challenges we consistently see with organizations 'getting started' with customer-centricity is a need to quickly understand what 'great' is, and begin charting a clear path to get there," noted Graham Clark, VP Market Development at McorpCX. "With myCXvision, companies can self-assess and manage their experience strategies on their own, engaging external assistance only if it adds value. I'm excited by the many ways myCXvision will help make it faster and easier for companies to get clarity on where they are today, and how to get where they want and need to go."

McorpCX plans to integrate the acquired technologies and services into its existing customer experience capabilities maturity offerings, with a focus on the Experience Operating System or XOS™. The XOS is a capabilities-based framework that helps businesses with a structured approach to growing revenue by focusing on their customers' experience and is based on the best-practice capabilities of customer experience leaders, academic and business research, and practitioner models.

Alexis Grabar, the Founder and Leader of myCXvision, shared, "We are excited to see our hard work of the past 3 years continue, and to have it aligned with McorpCX—one of the most well respected CX consulting leaders globally. This transition marks an exciting new chapter in our journey and reaffirms our commitment to deliver exceptional value to our customers by helping them with their CX maturity. We're really impressed with the vision and expertise the McorpCX team brings to the table and are excited for future innovations."

About myCXvision

Based in the United Kingdom, myCXvision (www.mycxvision.com) is a cloud service platform which has assisted over 800 global professionals to assess, improve, and codify their CX strategies. Clients complete an online assessment that analyzes inputs against our CX transformation framework to provide a comprehensive CX score, prioritized recommendations, and an activation and implementation roadmap designed to deliver greater customer experience maturity and measurable business impact – and the ability to track progress over time.

About McorpCX

McorpCX is an independent, people first consultancy that helps clients better compete and drive value by improving customer and employee experience. Recognized by industry analysts as a customer, employee, and digital experience strategy leader, we unlock growth by reimagining the ways that organizations leverage human insights and data analysis to better sell to, serve, and engage with their audiences. Based in San Francisco with operations across North America, the company and its team of accomplished strategists, analysts, and research experts have helped drive experience-led business success for mid-market and Fortune 500 organizations since our founding in 2002.

Online at http://www.mcorp.cx, the company has worked with leading companies including Microsoft, Best Buy, Intel, Biogen, Roche, and The Hanover, partnering from strategy to implementation. For more information, call toll-free in the U.S. +1-866-526-2655 or +1-415-526-2655

XOS™ is a trademark of Michael Hinshaw and Diane Magers.

