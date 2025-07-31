McorpCX Announces the Launch of XOS Pulse, an Experience Management Capabilities Assessment That Empowers Organizations to Accelerate Experience-Led Business Growth

"For organizations seeking an experience management maturity tool they can trust and afford to help drive experience-led growth, CXPA and McorpCX have teamed up to help," - Greg Melia, CEO of the Customer Experience Professionals Association Post this

"For organizations seeking an experience management maturity tool they can trust and afford to help drive experience-led growth, CXPA and McorpCX have teamed up to help," said Greg Melia, CEO of the Customer Experience Professionals Association (CXPA). "The XOS Pulse assessment provides a holistic view of CX maturity, equipping leaders with the data and guidance needed to prioritize investments and drive measurable impact. This is a unique opportunity for organizations to advance their experience management capabilities and deliver better outcomes for customers and employees alike."

XOS Pulse is built on the foundation of the Experience Operating System (XOS), a best-practice framework for experience management, first introduced in the best-selling book Experience Rules! by McorpCX president Michael Hinshaw and co-author Diane Magers. that enables organizations to operationalize experience management and build customer-centric cultures at scale. By harnessing advanced data analysis and AI-powered insights, XOS Pulse assesses capabilities gaps, benchmarks progress, and links CX initiatives to business outcomes,

"XOS Pulse represents a major step forward in democratizing access to proven CX management tools," said Michael Hinshaw, Founder and President of McorpCX. "By combining no-cost access with customized recommendations—including the application of advanced AI where it has the most impact on analysis and benchmarking— we're empowering organizations everywhere to listen to their people and take meaningful action to improve experiences and business results."

Stephen Shay, as the VP and Practice Leader XM Capabilities at McorpCX and product owner for XOS Pulse, said, "I'm excited to see the impact this powerful tool and its AI-driven analysis and recommendations will have in the hands of business leaders and CX teams. With XOS Pulse, organizations can quickly understand their current state, identify gaps, and receive a clear, prioritized roadmap for advancing their customer experience maturity. It's about enabling real, grounded, experience-led growth by enabling the proven experience management capabilities of business leaders."

To access XOS Pulse and receive your free report and improvement roadmap, visit www.xospulse.com. To learn more about the XOS and the book Experience Rules! visit www.mcorpcx.com/experience-operating-system.

About McorpCX

McorpCX is an independent, people-first consultancy that helps clients better compete and drive value by improving customer and employee experience. Recognized as an experience improvement leader by independent industry analysts, we unlock growth by reimagining how organizations leverage human insights and data analysis to make it easier to sell to, serve, and engage with their audiences.

Our team has driven experience-led business success for growth, mid-market and Fortune 500 organizations since our founding in 2002. For more information, please visit www.mcorpcx.com.

