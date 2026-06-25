McorpCX Engaged by Denver International Airport to Advance Passenger Experience Strategy

"Our job is to make sure the experience passengers have matches the quality of the environment they're walking into, while exceeding their expectations of what travel can be." -Suzi Earhart, McorpCX's Practice Leader for Program and Change Management Post this

Vision 100 explicitly identifies 'Enhancing the Customer Experience' as one of its four core guiding principles. The McorpCX engagement addresses that goal directly, bringing a tested approach to building customer-centric cultures and improving experience management in large, complex organizations.

"Every airport is expected to operate efficiently. In fact, they must. That's the baseline," said Michael Hinshaw, Founder and President of McorpCX. "Yet travelers remember the overall experience far more than any single interaction, and the best airports know this. As key brand representatives of their regions, they create experiences that reflect where they are and who they serve, driving loyalty, visitation, and economic impact. As DEN completes one of the most significant phases in its history, that kind of differentiation is well within reach. We're honored to help them get there."

Suzi Earhart, McorpCX's Practice Leader for Program and Change Management, is directing the engagement. "The infrastructure investment DEN has made sets a high bar," Earhart said. "Our job is to make sure the experience passengers have matches the quality of the environment they're walking into, while exceeding their expectations of what travel can be."

DEN served more than 82 million passengers in 2024 and projects 100 million in the next few years. McorpCX will help the airport build a clear, actionable experience vision and roadmap tied to that growth, using human insight, data analysis, and its Experience Operating System (XOS™) framework to improve passenger satisfaction and drive measurable results.

"It was particularly satisfying to hear how our 22-plus years of focused customer experience improvement, combined with cross-industry expertise and direct experience serving airports and transportation organizations, helped DEN choose McorpCX," said Graham Clark, VP of Market Development at McorpCX. "We are honored to partner with the DEN team on this highly visible and impactful program."

For more information about McorpCX, visit www.mcorpcx.com.

About Denver International Airport

Denver International Airport (DEN) is the fourth-busiest airport in North America, serving more than 82 million passengers in 2024. As Colorado's top economic engine, generating $47.2 billion annually and supporting nearly 260,000 jobs, DEN is executing Vision 100, its strategic plan to serve 100 million annual passengers, and laying the foundation for Operation 2045. For more information, visit http://www.flydenver.com

About McorpCX

McorpCX is an independent, people‑first consultancy that helps organizations compete and grow by making customer and employee experience real, measurable, and operational at scale. Recognized by independent industry analysts as a leader in experience strategy and improvement, we leverage the best‑practice‑based Experience Operating System (XOS™) framework to help growth, mid‑market, and Fortune 500 organizations achieve experience‑led business results. For more information, visit www.mcorpcx.com.

The Experience Operating System and XOS™ are trademarks of Michael Hinshaw and Diane Magers.

Media Contact

Lannette Ingels, McorpCX, 1 415.526.2655 x711, [email protected], www.mcorpcx.com

SOURCE McorpCX