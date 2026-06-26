McorpCX Named in Customer Experience Strategy Consulting Services Landscape, Q2 2026

"What sets McorpCX apart is the combination of strategic depth and the ability to get things done at the ground level. A lot of firms can write a strategy. Far fewer can help an organization actually live it." -Kara Hoisington, McorpCX's Vice President of CX Operations and Client Engagement Post this

For Kara Hoisington, McorpCX's Vice President of CX Operations and Client Engagement, the inclusion carries particular meaning. Hoisington began her consulting career inside Forrester's own strategy consulting practice before joining McorpCX. "I've seen this market from both sides," she said. "What sets McorpCX apart is the combination of strategic depth and the ability to get things done at the ground level. A lot of firms can write a strategy. Far fewer can help an organization actually live it."

"Being recognized reflects how much the market has come to value specialized, operationally focused CX expertise," said Graham Clark, VP of Market Development at McorpCX. "As interest grows in CX operationalization and the connection between Employee Experience and Customer Experience, McorpCX's position in this landscape continues to strengthen."

For more information about McorpCX and its CX strategy consulting services, visit: www.mcorpcx.com.

About McorpCX

McorpCX is an independent, people‑first consultancy that helps organizations compete and grow by making customer and employee experience real, measurable, and operational at scale. Recognized by independent industry analysts as a leader in experience strategy and improvement, we leverage the best‑practice‑based Experience Operating System (XOS™) framework to help growth, mid‑market, and Fortune 500 organizations achieve experience‑led business results. For more information, visit www.mcorpcx.com.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here .

The Experience Operating System and XOS™ are trademarks of Michael Hinshaw and Diane Magers.

Media Contact

Lannette Ingels, McorpCX, 1 415.526.2655 x711, [email protected], www.mcorpcx.com

SOURCE McorpCX