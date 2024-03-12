MCPC recognized as Elite Partner by T-Mobile for Business

MCPC, a leading global endpoint management company, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as an Elite Partner by T-Mobile for Business, America's largest 5G network provider.

CLEVELAND, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MCPC, a leading global endpoint management company, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as an Elite Partner by T-Mobile for Business, America's largest 5G network provider.

By combining T-Mobile for Business' 5G network and MCPC's end-to-end lifecycle management expertise, the two organizations are strategically positioned to provide enterprise clients with a streamlined Connected Laptop solution. The offering includes technology sourcing, logistics and configuration, cybersecurity, IT asset management, and end of life services.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as an Elite Partner by T-Mobile for Business," said Mike Trebilcock, Chairman and CEO at MCPC. "We are extremely proud and excited to leverage our ongoing investments in the connectivity revolution. We at MCPC believe in this approach so much that we are implementing the Connected Laptop strategy within our organization to create a more integrated workforce."

In today's modern workplace, it is crucial for organizations to arm their employees with the right mix of software, hardware, security, sustainability, and connectivity for an optimized work experience that delivers greater efficiency and business productivity, whether in the office, remotely, or hybrid.

"Implementing the right device management model as part of an integrated IT strategy is critical. MCPC is enabling customers' need for connectivity by implementing an effective 5G strategy that is not only more secure but enhances the end-user experience," says Eric Haake, EVP of Global Sales at MCPC.

This prestigious recognition was awarded to only a select few organizations, allowing MCPC to stand out. "This is just the beginning of many exciting things to come for MCPC and T-Mobile for Business," says Trebilcock.

For more information about the offering, visit www.mcpc.com/DaaS

About MCPC:

MCPC is a global endpoint management company founded in 2002. Our approach inspires not just endpoint defense, but business offense. By protecting your devices, bringing simplicity to endpoint management complexity, and empowering employee performance, we reduce your business risk and increase digital innovation. Our consultative approach creates a true partnership where your endpoints are just the starting point.

Media Contact

Kara Birch, MCPC, 1 4402683021, [email protected], www.mcpc.com

SOURCE MCPC