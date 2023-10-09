McShane Adds to Nashville Multi-family Portfolio with Completion of NOVEL Harpeth Heights

"We're pleased to add another successful multi-family project to our Nashville portfolio. NOVEL Harpeth Heights is a beautiful development that offers resort-style amenities in a peaceful setting just 15 minutes from Downtown." Tweet this

Located in Nashville's vibrant Bellevue neighborhood, NOVEL Harpeth Heights sets a new standard for luxury. Designed by HEDK Architects, the community was inspired by the idea of Tennessee Heritage and the history and rural architecture found in and around the Middle Tennessee area.

The community offers studios and one- to three-bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 549 square feet to 1,529 square feet. The units boast high-end finishes and features including Samsung appliances, granite countertops, large kitchen islands, and tiled showers and tubs.

The development offers nearly 28,000 square feet of shared amenity space that lends to residents' entertainment and leisure. The main clubhouse resembles a country farmhouse and offers a game room, library, business center with micro-offices, demonstration kitchen, dining lounge, and screened-in patio. Outdoor amenity spaces include plunge and lap pools, an outdoor kitchen with grills and a pizza oven, fire pits, community garden, and a dog park. A standalone fitness building offers top-of-the-line equipment along with a massage and cool down room.

The community was designed with sustainability in mind to achieve NGBS Silver certification.

