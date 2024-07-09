McShane Announces Leadership Promotions at Southeastern Regional Office

"These are all hardworking and dedicated individuals who have very notable experience both within the industry and at McShane. Our company and Southeastern Regional Office are in great hands under their leadership." Post this

Additionally, Brian Wood was promoted to Vice President SE Operations and Brandon Yates was promoted to Vice President.

"I'm thrilled to announce the promotions of Scott, Dave, Brian, and Brandon," commented Mat Dougherty, President at McShane. "These are all hardworking and dedicated individuals who have very notable experience both within the industry and at McShane. Our company and Southeastern Regional Office are in great hands under their leadership."

Hoppa began his career at McShane in 1991 as a co-op student. In 2005, he established the firm's Southeastern Regional Office and, over the past 19 years, has expanded the office to employ 60 people. As Executive Vice President of Operations, Hoppa will standardize practices across the firm and drive McShane's operational goals. Additionally, he will manage all regional business leaders for the firm's offices in Auburn, Chicago, Madison, Nashville, and Phoenix. Hoppa is a graduate of Marquette University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.

"I'm excited to step into this new role at McShane," Hoppa shared. "It's been a privilege to focus on growing and diversifying our Southeastern Regional Office, and I look forward to using my experience to serve McShane in a national capacity."

Meadows joined McShane in 2013 to direct pre-construction activities and has been instrumental in the company's business procurement efforts. As Vice President & Regional Manager, Meadows will oversee the day-to-day operations of McShane's Southeast Regional Office. He will be responsible for the implementation of construction projects in the multi-family, industrial, and commercial markets and for expanding the firm's presence in the Southeast. Meadows graduated from Auburn University with a Bachelor of Science in Building Science.

"It's an honor to be entrusted with the leadership of our team in the Southeast," Meadows stated. "Scott has set an incredible example, and I look forward to continuing the momentum that he has built."

