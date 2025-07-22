McShane-Ashlaur Completes Construction of Westhaven Park Station Mixed-Income Apartments in Chicago

"We're proud to have partnered with Brinshore Development and The Michaels Organization once again to deliver high-quality affordable housing that supports the future of the Near West Side." Post this

"The completion of Westhaven Park Station represents a significant milestone in the transformation of the Henry Horner Homes site," commented David Rintz, Regional Vice President – Multi-Family at McShane. "We're proud to have partnered with Brinshore Development and The Michaels Organization once again to deliver high-quality affordable housing that supports the future of the Near West Side."

The precast concrete building offers a total of 121,800 square feet with three retail spaces on the ground floor and residential units on floors two through 12.

Units are offered in one- and two-bedroom layouts and feature open concept floorplans, designer cabinets with solid surface countertops, Energy Star appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and in-unit washers and dryers. Sixty-six percent of units are affordable, and thirty-four percent are available at market rate.

Community amenities include a fitness room, rooftop deck, secure on-site parking, package room, and conference room with enclosed offices. Positioned just steps away from the new CTA Green Line station and Damen Avenue bus station, Westhaven Park Station offers convenient access to public transportation.

LBBA provided architectural services for Westhaven Park Station.

About McShane Construction Company

Established in 1984, McShane Construction is a national award-winning general contractor that provides design-build and build-to-suit construction services for the multi-family, industrial, commercial, health & fitness, and institutional markets. A female-owned and led business, McShane is headquartered in Rosemont, IL, with regional offices in Auburn, AL, Madison, WI, Nashville, TN, and Phoenix, AZ. For more information, visit the firm's website at http://www.mcshaneconstruction.com.

About Ashlaur Construction

Ashlaur Construction has been Chicago's premier African-American owned MBE/DBE construction company for over 20 years. Since 2000, Ashlaur has performed as a subcontractor in the carpentry, flooring, and painting trades as well as a General Contractor on thousands of projects in the Chicagoland area. Ashlaur Construction has excelled in the Chicagoland marketplace including several projects within the Affordable Housing, Senior Housing, Public Facility, Mixed-Use Commercial, Multi-Family, and Tenant Improvement markets. More information can be found by visiting the firm's website at http://www.ashlaurconstruction.com.

