McShane Ashlaur Joint Venture Completes the Nation's First LIHTC Affordable Apartments for Blind and Visually Impaired Residents

"We are extremely proud to deliver this monumental development for Brinshore and The Chicago Lighthouse. Thanks to their tireless efforts, multiple underserved populations have access to high-quality housing that meets their needs at an affordable rate." Post this

Situated on a site adjacent to The Chicago Lighthouse's center in the Illinois Medical District, the podium-style building features nine stories with three levels of parking, six levels of units, and first-floor retail space. The exterior integrates a mix of perforated metal panels, brick veneer, and fiber cement siding. At roof level, back-lit translucent panels symbolize a lighthouse.

Units are offered in studio, one-, and two-bedroom floorplans that provide accessible, independent living for qualifying low-income households. Features include solid surface kitchen countertops for added durability, Energy Star appliances with front controls and tactile operation, WaterSense plumbing fixtures, cultured marble vanities, and dimmable lighting.

Additionally, there is contrasting flooring in front of the kitchen cabinets, and the finishes for appliances, cabinets, hardware, and countertops were selected to provide higher contrast for those with limited sight. Two-bedroom units also offer in-unit washers and dryers.

Tenant amenities include a fitness center, community room, and fourth-floor rooftop terrace. Outside, residents can enjoy a courtyard with a dog run and a playground.

To make the residence fully accessible for its tenants, the common areas offer contrasting colors, lit braille unit signage, handrails on both sides of the corridors, braille wallpaper, braille numbering on the mailboxes, contrasting flooring in front of unit doors, and accessible elevators with audible signals. Additionally, the property has black light switches, outlets, and window controls to contrast with white walls throughout.

As part of the project, McShane Ashlaur brought all right-of-way sidewalks to meet ADA compliance.

The Foglia Residences was designed to achieve Enterprise Green Communities Certification. LBBA is the architect.

About McShane Construction Company

Established in 1984, McShane Construction is a national award-winning general contractor that provides design-build and build-to-suit construction services for the multi-family, industrial, commercial, health & fitness, and institutional markets. A female-owned and led business, McShane is headquartered in Rosemont, IL, with regional offices in Auburn, AL, Madison, WI, Nashville, TN, and Phoenix, AZ. For more information, visit the firm's website at http://www.mcshaneconstruction.com.

About Ashlaur Construction

Ashlaur Construction has been Chicago's premier African-American owned MBE/DBE construction company for over 20 years. Since 2000, Ashlaur has performed as a subcontractor in the carpentry, flooring, and painting trades as well as a General Contractor on thousands of projects in the Chicagoland area. Ashlaur Construction has excelled in the Chicagoland marketplace including several projects within the Affordable Housing, Senior Housing, Public Facility, Mixed-Use Commercial, Multi-Family, and Tenant Improvement markets. More information can be found by visiting the firm's website at http://www.ashlaurconstruction.com.

Media Contact

Julia Waterbury, McShane Construction Company, 847.692.8718, [email protected], www.mcshaneconstruction.com

SOURCE McShane Construction Company