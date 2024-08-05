McShane Completes 286-unit Multi-Family Development in Scottsdale, Arizona

"We're proud to announce the completion of Manor Scottsdale to accommodate the rising multi-family demand in Phoenix," shared Scott Salyer, Vice President & Regional Manager at McShane. "This development integrates a mix of charming units with luxury resort-style amenities." Post this

Units are offered in one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts and boast sleek quartz countertops, smart home technology, and private balconies for every residence. There are 32 penthouse apartments and 19 apartments with mountain views. There are also 24 Kosher apartments.

Amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center with yoga and spin rooms, a wellness center with a sauna, a club room kitchen, and a game room with an arcade and golf simulator. Outside, residents can enjoy a resort-style swimming pool, grotto, and summer kitchens, and pet owners can take advantage of the dog park and pet spa. The community also offers electric vehicle charging stations and a smart package room with cold storage.

The architect of record is Humphreys & Partners Architects.

Media Contact

Julia Waterbury, McShane Construction Company, 847.692.8718, [email protected], www.mcshaneconstruction.com

SOURCE McShane Construction Company