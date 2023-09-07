McShane Completes Construction of Home Chef's Southeastern Distribution Center Near Atlanta

Home Chef Southeast incorporates 181,477 square feet of food storage, preparation, office, and distribution space.
ROSEMONT, Ill., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The interior build-out of Home Chef's new Southeastern Distribution Center in Douglasville, Georgia, has been completed. McShane Construction Company was selected by Home Chef to provide design-build services for the project. The 181,477-square-foot facility is used to process, store, and distribute Home Chef's pre-portioned meal kits.
"We're excited to complete our second design-build project for Home Chef," stated Tom Beres, Regional Vice President – Industrial at McShane. "In 2019, we completed their Western Distribution Center in San Bernardino, California, and we're honored to help the company continue their expansion across the country."
The first phase of the project involved building out 19,772 square feet of freezer space, 18,520 square feet of cooler space, office space, cold docks with 20 dock positions and two drive-in doors, cold production space, and a shipping area.
In the second phase of construction, McShane added a 10,000-square-foot ready-to-heat commercial kitchen within the cooler space.
JLL served as the owner's representative for the project and Harris Architects provided architectural services.
McShane has been selected to add ready-to-heat kitchens at three additional Home Chef facilities in Baltimore, Maryland, Bedford Park, Illinois, and San Bernardino, California. The kitchens will range in size from 8,800 square feet to 10,658 square feet.
Media Contact
Julia Waterbury, McShane Construction Company, 847.692.8718, [email protected], www.mcshaneconstruction.com
SOURCE McShane Construction Company
Share this article