McShane Completes Construction of Home Chef's Southeastern Distribution Center Near Atlanta

"We're excited to complete our second design-build project for Home Chef. In 2019, we completed their Western Distribution Center in San Bernardino, California, and we're honored to help the company continue their expansion across the country."

The first phase of the project involved building out 19,772 square feet of freezer space, 18,520 square feet of cooler space, office space, cold docks with 20 dock positions and two drive-in doors, cold production space, and a shipping area.

In the second phase of construction, McShane added a 10,000-square-foot ready-to-heat commercial kitchen within the cooler space.

JLL served as the owner's representative for the project and Harris Architects provided architectural services.

McShane has been selected to add ready-to-heat kitchens at three additional Home Chef facilities in Baltimore, Maryland, Bedford Park, Illinois, and San Bernardino, California. The kitchens will range in size from 8,800 square feet to 10,658 square feet.

