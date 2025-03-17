McShane Completes Construction of Nollie Luxury Apartments in Tempe, Arizona

Nollie is a 219-unit luxury multi-family development in Tempe, Arizona.
TEMPE, Ariz., March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Construction is completed at Nollie, a 219-unit luxury multi-family development in Tempe, Arizona. McShane Construction Company delivered the project on behalf of repeat client Milhaus. The Qualified Opportunity Zone (QOZ) development is positioned on a 4.5-acre site and is composed of two four-story wood frame buildings.
"We are proud to have partnered with Milhaus to bring this development to life," shared Scott Salyer, Vice President & Regional Manager at McShane. "Nollie provides residents with modern living spaces and top-tier amenities that enhance the community's overall appeal and will offer great value for this Qualified Opportunity Zone for years to come."
With designs inspired by the Arizonian desert landscape, apartments are offered in studio, one-, and two-bedroom floorplans. The open-concept apartments feature eat-in kitchens with large islands, quartz countertops, and stainless-steel energy-efficient appliances. Units also incorporate large kitchen islands, quartz countertops, nine-foot ceilings, tile shower surrounds, and in-unit washers and dryers. Additionally, there are five live-work spaces with their own street-front entrances, perfect for microbusinesses and entrepreneurs.
The development boasts 6,000 square feet of amenity space encompassing a 24-hour fitness center, bike storage, resident lounge, game room, co-working spaces, and rentable office space. Outdoor amenities include a swimming pool with a sun deck, aqua lounge, kitchen, grilling area, and 12 electric vehicle charging stations. Nollie is a pet-friendly community that also offers a pet spa and bark park.
Designed by CCBG Architects, Inc., the exterior incorporates a mixture of stucco, fiber cement board, standing seam metal panels, and brick veneer.
Earlier this year, McShane delivered Northbend, a 310-unit multi-family development in Tempe, for Milhaus and Banyan Residential, and is currently underway with Alanna, a 320-unit development in Phoenix, for Milhaus.
Media Contact
Julia Waterbury, McShane Construction Company, 847.692.8718, [email protected], www.mcshaneconstruction.com
SOURCE McShane Construction Company
Share this article