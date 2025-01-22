McShane Completes Construction of The Lacy at South Main Apartments in Kennesaw, Georgia

"This project reflects our commitment to quality construction and our strong partnership with Highpoint Development. The Lacy is a testament to the possibilities of mixed-use development in communities, and we're excited to see it become a cornerstone of the area." Post this

Positioned on 19 acres in downtown Kennesaw, Georgia, The Lacy at South Main is part of a greater mixed-use community that also incorporates 44 townhomes, a retail outparcel, and a linear park space. Standing at four stories tall, the wood framed building boasts a façade of brick and fiber cement siding. There is also a precast parking garage attached to the building.

Offered in expansive one- to three-bedroom floorplans, units feature wood-inspired plank flooring, elevated ceilings and doors, energy-efficient LED lighting, and a private balcony or patio. The kitchens will boast energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances, large kitchen islands, modern cabinetry, and tile backsplashes.

On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, coffee bar, coworking spaces, and lounge. Outside, residents can enjoy a swimming pool, two courtyards, grilling stations, and a pet park. The site also offers controlled-access parking and electric vehicle charging stations.

The architect of record is Niles Bolton Associates.

About McShane Construction Company

Established in 1984, McShane Construction is a national award-winning general contractor that provides design-build and build-to-suit construction services for the multi-family, industrial, commercial, health & fitness, and institutional markets. A female-owned and led business, McShane is headquartered in Rosemont, IL, with regional offices in Auburn, AL, Madison, WI, Nashville, TN, and Phoenix, AZ. For more information, visit the firm's website at http://www.mcshaneconstruction.com.

