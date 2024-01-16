McShane Completes Construction of The Livano Deer Valley in Phoenix, Arizona

The Livano Deer Valley offers 242 apartment units and generous amenities.
PHOENIX, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Construction is completed at The Livano Deer Valley in Phoenix, Arizona. McShane Construction Company built the 242-unit multi-family community on behalf of the owner, Jomax Residences, LLC.
"The Livano Deer Valley is a beautiful, well-appointed community and a great addition to North Phoenix," commented Mat Dougherty, President of McShane. "It was an honor to work with the owner and developer on this project and we look forward to continuing our partnership."
The three-story, multi-building complex is positioned on a 10.8-acre site and features wood frame construction covered with a stucco exterior. Designed by Humphreys & Partners Architects, The Livano Deer Valley takes design cues from both Art Deco and Modern Architecture.
Units are offered in studio, one-, and two-bedroom layouts and boast luxury wood-style flooring, granite countertops throughout, stainless-steel appliances, designer ceramic tile backsplashes, and abundant natural light.
Residents have access to over 1.5 acres of shared amenity space, including a 4,000-square-foot designer clubhouse, 60,000-gallon resort-style pool, dog park, and courtyards filled with ample seating, fire pits, and barbeques.
McShane is also currently underway with construction on Livano Avondale, a 316-unit apartment community in Avondale, Arizona, for the developer.
