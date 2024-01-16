McShane Completes Construction of The Livano Deer Valley in Phoenix, Arizona

"The Livano Deer Valley is a beautiful, well-appointed community and a great addition to North Phoenix," commented Mat Dougherty, President of McShane. Post this

The three-story, multi-building complex is positioned on a 10.8-acre site and features wood frame construction covered with a stucco exterior. Designed by Humphreys & Partners Architects, The Livano Deer Valley takes design cues from both Art Deco and Modern Architecture.

Units are offered in studio, one-, and two-bedroom layouts and boast luxury wood-style flooring, granite countertops throughout, stainless-steel appliances, designer ceramic tile backsplashes, and abundant natural light.

Residents have access to over 1.5 acres of shared amenity space, including a 4,000-square-foot designer clubhouse, 60,000-gallon resort-style pool, dog park, and courtyards filled with ample seating, fire pits, and barbeques.

McShane is also currently underway with construction on Livano Avondale, a 316-unit apartment community in Avondale, Arizona, for the developer.

