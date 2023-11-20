McShane Completes Construction of The Quin Luxury Apartments in Schaumburg, Illinois

"It was an honor to work with The Finger Companies on another multi-family project. The property, which was previously occupied by an abandoned office park, has been transformed into a beautiful community that enhances the surrounding area." Post this

Positioned on a 10.6-acre site, the 708,000-square-foot development features four stories of wood frame construction wrapped around a five-story, 802-space precast parking garage with one sub-grade level. Designed to reflect the surrounding area, the building's façade integrates brick veneer and Hardie paneling.

Units are offered in one- and two-bedroom floorplans, with select floorplans featuring a den. Each unit boasts luxury features including quartz and granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands with wine coolers, large bedrooms with walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, and balconies or patios.

The property offers best-in-class amenities including two clubrooms, a fitness center, golf simulator, fully appointed guest suite, catering kitchen, business center, and dog spa. Outside, tenants can enjoy lap and recreational pools, fire pits, grill stations, two gated dog parks, and walking paths.

Niles Bolton Associates provided architectural services for The Quin Apartments.

About McShane Construction Company

McShane Construction Company was established in 1984 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois, with regional offices in Auburn, AL, Irvine, CA, Madison, WI, Nashville, TN, and Phoenix, AZ. The female-owned and led firm offers integrated design-build and build-to-suit construction services for the multi-family, industrial, commercial, health & fitness and institutional markets. For more information, visit the firm's website at http://www.mcshaneconstruction.com.

About The Finger Companies

Founded in 1958, the Finger Companies is a leading independent developer and operator of luxury multi-family properties. The company has developed over 28,000 units across the country and strives to create unique properties that withstand the test of time and enhance the communities they serve. For more information, visit the firm's website at http://www.fingercompanies.com.

