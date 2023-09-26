McShane Completes Construction on The Woodlands at Canterfield Senior Living Residence in West Dundee, Illinois

"We are excited to reach completion on The Woodlands at Canterfield," said Susan Uhlarik, Director of Multi-Family at McShane. "This development seamlessly combines luxury senior living, state-of-the-art personalized care, and exceptional resources." Tweet this

Positioned on a nine-acre site, the one-, two-, and three-story building features a fiber cement panel and stone veneer exterior. Complete with bright and contemporary finishes, the property provides a welcoming environment for residents. The development aims to emulate the site's past as an apple orchard by incorporating a woodland aesthetic.

Units are offered in studio, one-, and two-bedroom options and offer high-end finishes including vinyl plank flooring, maple cabinets, and granite countertops. The assisted living wing also provides a guest suite for visitors. Adaptations for resident care include wide pathways, secure entrances, and spacious bathrooms.

The 16,000 square feet of luxury amenities include a fitness center, two spas, a salon, theatre, pub, clubrooms with fireplaces, and on-site restaurants. Outdoor amenities include patios and a fire pit, bocce ball court, and a putting green.

AG Architecture is the architect and RDG Planning and Design is the interior designer. NAVIGATE Building Solutions served as the owner's representative.

Media Contact

Julia Waterbury, McShane Construction Company, 847.692.8718, [email protected], www.mcshaneconstruction.com

SOURCE McShane Construction Company