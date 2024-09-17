McShane Completes Veranda at Assembly Affordable Senior Apartments in Doraville, Georgia

"Veranda at Assembly offers modern apartments for seniors in a convenient location off Interstate 285 and Peachtree Boulevard. We're grateful for the opportunity to work with The Integral Group again and are confident that this building will serve the Doraville community well." Post this

Located on the northeast side of Atlanta, the development includes a four-story wood frame building with a masonry and siding exterior designed by architecture firm Dynamik Design.

"The completion of Veranda at Assembly is a significant milestone for The Integral Group and the City of Doraville," said Vicki Lundy Wilbon, President of Real Estate at The Integral Group. "We delivered a beautiful, amenity-rich community of 100 upscale residential units. Each unit features contemporary design elements and premium finishes, reflecting our commitment to quality."

Community amenities include a bistro/café, fitness room, yoga room, fourth-floor outdoor terrace, and dog park. Units are offered in one- and two-bedroom floorplans and feature granite countertops, kitchen islands, Energy-Star kitchen appliance packages, nine-foot ceilings, and luxury vinyl-tile flooring.

The Integral Group selected SK Collaborative as a consultant to finalize plans and review associated materials and installation to obtain Energy Star and EarthCraft Certifications.

About McShane Construction Company

Established in 1984, McShane Construction is a national award-winning general contractor that provides design-build and build-to-suit construction services for the multi-family, industrial, commercial, health & fitness, and institutional markets. A female-owned and led business, McShane is headquartered in Rosemont, IL, with regional offices in Auburn, AL, Irvine, CA, Madison, WI, Nashville, TN, and Phoenix, AZ. For more information, visit the firm's website at http://www.mcshaneconstruction.com.

Media Contact

Julia Waterbury, McShane Construction Company, 847.692.8718, [email protected], www.mcshaneconstruction.com

SOURCE McShane Construction Company