McShane Construction Company Completes Affordable Supportive Living Community for Adults with Autism in Grafton, Wisconsin

"We're proud to reach the conclusion of another successful project with Impact Seven," shared Alison Gorham, Director of Wisconsin Market at McShane. "They had a clear vision for homes that provide a safe and comfortable environment for residents, and it was an honor to bring this vision to life."

Designed by New Horizon Ventures, the community offers four buildings with six single-occupant rooms and two townhome buildings with eight townhomes. The six single-occupant rooms are spaciously designed and are each equipped with a private bathroom. Additionally, residents have access to shared facilities, including a full kitchen, dining area, living room and laundry facility. The community also provides ample office space for support staff.

The two townhome buildings offer four units each with two bedrooms and one-and-a-half bathrooms. Features include a split-level design, attached garages, and in-unit laundry.

A 3,700-square-foot on-site activity building contains a community kitchen, craft space, computer center, and fitness area for all residents to use. Residents can also enjoy a paved walking path on site.

A consultant was engaged to help select interior finishes that are conducive to a healthy environment for Autistic adults.

The project was designed with sustainability in mind to achieve Wisconsin Green Built Homes certification.

