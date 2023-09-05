McShane Construction Company Completes Construction of Hackney House Apartment Complex in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin

"We are happy to have completed our second project with our partner, Mandel Group. Hackney House is a beautiful development that offers luxury living in the highly rated community of Oconomowoc, so it was an honor to work with Mandel to bring this project to life." Tweet this

The 34.45-acre site incorporates 18 two-story garden-style buildings and two three-story townhome buildings. Inspired by the "mews house" concept, the community exudes a modern farmhouse aesthetic, offering intimate courtyards to facilitate use of the large site and resident interaction.

Designed to meet National Green Building Standard (NGBS) certification, sustainable materials such as board and batten siding, stone masonry, and native plants were used in the buildings and landscaping.

The amenities include a 4,000-square-foot clubhouse with a fitness center and gourmet kitchen, an outdoor pool with a Baja lounge shelf, and an outdoor kitchen featuring a grill and patio dining. Additional amenities include off-leash dog parks, a pet spa, an event lawn, a natural playground, and a car wash. The development also incorporates 11 detached garages.

Units are offered in one- to three-bedroom floor plans with generous closet space, private entries, and in-unit washers and dryers. High-end finishes include quartz countertops, designer cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and wood-looking vinyl plank flooring.

The development was funded in part through HUD 221(d)(4) financing. As a well-versed HUD contractor, McShane was able to use their experience to ensure the process moved smoothly.

BSB Design served as the architect for Hackney House Apartments.

About McShane Construction Company

McShane Construction Company was established in 1984 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois, with regional offices in Madison, WI, Auburn, AL, Irvine, CA, Nashville, TN, and Phoenix, AZ. The female-owned and led firm offers integrated design-build and build-to-suit construction services for the multi-family, industrial, commercial, health & fitness and institutional markets. For more information, visit the firm's website at http://www.mcshaneconstruction.com.

About Mandel Group

Mandel Group, Inc. is a national award‐winning builder and developer headquartered in Milwaukee. Founded in 1991, Mandel Group has developed or transacted over $1.5 billion of residential and commercial real estate development and acquisition activity in the metropolitan Milwaukee area as well as select Midwestern markets. Recent new developments in Southeastern Wisconsin include BridgeWalk Apartments in Waukesha, WI; SoNa Lofts in West Allis, WI; and Taxco Apartments near downtown Milwaukee.

Media Contact

Julia Waterbury, McShane Construction Company, 847.692.8718, [email protected], www.mcshaneconstruction.com

SOURCE McShane Construction Company