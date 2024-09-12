McShane Construction Company Completes Multi-family Development in Fairburn, Georgia

"It's an honor to deliver OSLO, a beautifully designed garden-style community located southwest of Atlanta," commented Brandon Yates, Vice President at McShane. "We're proud to accommodate the rising multi-family need in Fairburn with this astounding development." Post this

OSLO is composed of five three- and four-story wood-framed buildings with stone and fiber cement siding. Units are offered in one-, two-, and three-bedroom open-concept layouts to fit the lifestyle of each resident.

Apartment features include shaker-style cabinets with granite countertops and French-door refrigerators in the kitchens and tile tub/shower surrounds in the bathrooms. Each unit integrates vinyl plank flooring in the common areas and carpeted bedrooms.

With more than 7,000 square feet of amenity space, residents can enjoy a heated saltwater pool, fitness center, clubroom, pickleball courts, dog park, pet spa, and walking trail.

The development also offers proximity to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and convenient access to I-85.

The architect of record is Dynamik Design.

About McShane Construction Company

Established in 1984, McShane Construction is a national award-winning general contractor that provides design-build and build-to-suit construction services for the multi-family, industrial, commercial, health & fitness, and institutional markets. A female-owned and led business, McShane is headquartered in Rosemont, IL, with regional offices in Nashville, TN, Auburn, AL, Irvine, CA, Madison, WI, and Phoenix, AZ. For more information, visit the firm's website at http://www.mcshaneconstruction.com.

