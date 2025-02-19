McShane Construction Company Completes Redwood Crystal Lake in Crystal Lake, Illinois

"We are proud to have partnered with Redwood to bring this new neighborhood to life in Crystal Lake. Redwood Crystal Lake offers residents a unique combination of privacy, convenience, and upscale finishes, and we're excited to see this build-to-rent community thrive." Post this

Designed by Mann Parsons Gray Architects, the community integrates 25 single-story townhome-style buildings with four to six units each. The wood-frame homes showcase attractive facades of vinyl siding and stone veneer.

Each apartment offers a spacious two-bedroom, two-bathroom open concept floor plan complemented by a private attached two-car garage and a personal patio. High-end finishes and features include stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, luxury vinyl tile flooring, and full-size washer/dryer hookups.

On-site amenities are comprised of thoughtfully designed green spaces, pet waste stations, and designated guest parking.

About McShane Construction Company

Established in 1984, McShane Construction is a national award-winning general contractor that provides design-build and build-to-suit construction services for the multi-family, industrial, commercial, health & fitness, and institutional markets. A female-owned and led business, McShane is headquartered in Rosemont, IL, with regional offices in Auburn, AL, Madison, WI, Nashville, TN, and Phoenix, AZ. For more information, visit the firm's website at http://www.mcshaneconstruction.com.

About Redwood

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Nebraska. The success of Redwood's approach to construction, development and property management continues to be validated in new and existing markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit http://www.byredwood.com.

