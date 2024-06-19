McShane Construction Company Completes The Kendry 300-unit Apartment Community in Charlotte, North Carolina

"This is our fifth project with RangeWater, and it was an honor to serve as their partner again. The Kendry offers luxury living at a prime location in University City, so I'm confident that the development will be a lasting success for our client." Post this

Designed by Poole & Poole Architecture, the development integrates three garden-style apartment buildings and a central clubhouse on a 28-acre site. Residents have access to nearly 10,000 square feet of amenity space, including a resort-style outdoor pool, two courtyards with firepits, a dog park, a fitness center, a craft and game room, and a Zoom room.

Each well-appointed unit features granite and quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and luxury vinyl tile flooring. Units are offered in spacious one- to three-bedroom layouts with high ceilings and private balconies or patios.

Conveniently positioned near the intersection of West W.T. Harris Boulevard and IBM Drive, the development offers immediate access to I-85 and is just minutes from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Numerous dining and retail amenities also surround the site.

