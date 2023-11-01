McShane Construction Company Delivers 172 Affordable Apartments in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin

"We are proud to deliver 172 affordable apartments for the Sun Prairie community," commented Alison Gorham, Director of Wisconsin Market at McShane. "It was a privilege to work with Roers Companies to bring their vision for high-quality affordable housing to life." Post this

Located at 150 Schneider Road, the development features two podium-style buildings with three stories of wood framing atop an underground parking garage. The exteriors of the buildings integrate attractive white utility brick and Hardie panel façades with large windows that provide abundant natural light in the units. Units are offered in spacious one- to three-bedroom floorplans.

The property boasts best-in-class amenities including a club room, fitness center, yoga studio, and storage lockers. Outside, the site offers a patio with grill stations and a playground. Additionally, the heated underground parking garage provides 209 parking spaces for tenants.

Korb + Associates provided architectural services for The Wildwood at Main.

About McShane Construction Company

McShane Construction Company was established in 1984 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois, with regional offices in Madison, WI, Auburn, AL, Irvine, CA, Nashville, TN, and Phoenix, AZ. The female-owned and led firm offers integrated design-build and build-to-suit construction services for the multi-family, industrial, commercial, health & fitness and institutional markets. For more information, visit the firm's website at http://www.mcshaneconstruction.com.

About Roers Companies

Roers Companies is an emerging national leader in multifamily real estate investment, development, construction and property management based in Plymouth, Minn. The company builds quality rental housing in areas where demand outpaces supply. The firm's development projects and properties represent more than 10,000 apartment units in 14 states. In 2023, Roers Companies has been recognized as a National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) Top 25 Developer and named the Minnesota Real Estate Awards Developer of the Year. Press inquiries can be directed to: [email protected].

Media Contact

Julia Waterbury, McShane Construction Company, 847.692.8718, [email protected], www.mcshaneconstruction.com

SOURCE McShane Construction Company