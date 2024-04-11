McShane Construction Company Selected to Build Affordable Housing Residence in Madison, Wisconsin

"We're excited to partner with Lincoln Avenue Communities on another project. Canyons will help address the nationwide shortage of affordable housing by providing high-quality homes for low-income households, and it's an honor to be part of this effort." Post this

Positioned on a 1.12-acre site, the building will feature four stories of wood frame construction atop a concrete parking garage. The building's exterior will integrate an attractive mix of Hardie fiber-cement siding and masonry brick veneer.

The units will incorporate a mix of luxury vinyl-tile and carpet flooring, granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances.

The property will offer 3,750 square feet of amenity space including a fitness center, laundry room, mail room, and club room.

The project is designed to achieve Wisconsin Green Built Homes Gold Certification and EnergyStar Multifamily Certification with a solar panel system on the roof to offset electricity costs for the common areas.

Completion of Canyons is scheduled for June 2025. Knothe & Bruce Architects is the architect.

Canyons is one of two affordable housing projects McShane currently has underway for Lincoln Avenue Communities. The firm is also building The Derby Apartments, a 70-unit development in Madison.

