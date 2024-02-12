McShane Construction Company to Build 124 Single-Story Apartments in Crystal Lake, Illinois

"We're excited to be underway with our first project with Redwood. Redwood develops unique neighborhoods that provide residents the feel of living in single-family homes with the benefits of apartment living, so we're confident that this development will be a great addition to Crystal Lake." Post this

The community will feature 25 single-story townhome buildings with four to six units each. The ranch-style wood frame homes will feature vinyl siding and stone veneer exteriors.

Designed by Mann Parsons Gray Architects, each apartment will offer a two-bedroom, two-bathroom open-concept floorplan, a private attached two-car garage, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry hookups, luxury vinyl tile flooring, and a private patio.

Completion of Redwood Crystal Lake is scheduled for December 2024.

About McShane Construction Company

Established in 1984, McShane Construction is a national award-winning general contractor that provides design-build and build-to-suit construction services for the multi-family, industrial, commercial, health & fitness, and institutional markets. A female-owned and led business, McShane is headquartered in Rosemont, IL, with regional offices in Auburn, AL, Irvine, CA, Madison, WI, Nashville, TN, and Phoenix, AZ. For more information, visit the firm's website at http://www.mcshaneconstruction.com.

About Redwood Living, Inc.

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina and Kentucky. In early 2024, Redwood will open its first neighborhood in Nebraska. The success of Redwood's approach to construction, development and property management continues to be validated in new and existing markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit http://www.byredwood.com.

Julia Waterbury, McShane Construction Company, 847.692.8718

