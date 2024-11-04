McShane Construction Completes The Derby Apartments in Madison, Wisconsin

"We're proud to deliver this beautiful development for Lincoln Avenue Communities. The Derby integrates luxury finishes and great amenities that make the residence a fantastic option for those seeking affordable housing in Madison." Post this

Units are offered with one to three bedrooms and boast stainless steel kitchen appliances, shaker-style cabinets, granite countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and in-unit washers and dryers. First-floor units offer private patios, and units on floors two through four have private balconies.

Fourteen of the units meet Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) accessibility requirements.

"Lincoln Avenue Communities is thrilled to again partner with McShane Construction," said Kevin McDonell, LAC Vice President and Regional Project Partner. "We can't thank McShane enough for delivering such high-quality, affordable homes for Madison residents."

The building boasts 2,600 square feet of amenity space including a common area with a full kitchen, a fitness room, a shared laundry room, outdoor gathering space, a kids' play place and playground, and a dog park. The first-floor office suite incorporates three private offices, a conference room, community service facility, classroom, and a reception and work area.

Designed by Knothe & Bruce Architects, the building features four stories of wood frame construction atop an underground precast parking garage. The exterior façade combines composite lap and panel siding with brick veneer.

The project is Enterprise Green Communities Certified and integrates Energy Star rated appliances and a full solar array system on the roof to power the common areas.

