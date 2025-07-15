McShane Construction Selected to Build Kelly Station, a 76-unit Affordable Housing Development in Madison

"This development not only brings much-needed affordable housing to Madison, but also incorporates thoughtful design, modern amenities, and green building practices that will benefit residents and the surrounding community for years to come." Post this

Volker is a development and property management company focused on providing affordable and workforce housing options nationwide. Based in Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin, this project will be Volker's first new construction project in Dane County, and their 27th in the state of Wisconsin.

"This project is a perfect demonstration of what might be possible via public-private partnership," stated Travis Fauchald, Managing Director of Development at Volker. "The strategic partnership between the City of Madison, Dane County, Dane Workforce Housing Fund II, and WHEDA have allowed this housing to come to fruition. We are excited to be working with McShane to help address the need for accessible and low-cost housing options in the City of Madison."

Positioned on a .90-acre site at 2462 E. Washington Avenue, the development will feature a five-story podium-style building with four stories of wood framing atop an above-grade precast parking garage. The building's exterior will integrate masonry on the first floor with a mix of Hardie plank and lap siding on floors two through five.

Each residential unit will be thoughtfully appointed with contemporary finishes. Kitchens will showcase natural wood cabinets complemented by stainless-steel appliances. Bathrooms will feature one-piece showers or tub/shower combinations, along with vanities topped with cultured marble. Luxury vinyl tile flooring will provide a sophisticated look throughout the living areas, while the bedrooms will incorporate comfortable carpeting. Select units will offer private balconies.

Residents will enjoy an array of amenities including an extensive second-floor roof amenity plaza, a fifth-floor club room and rooftop deck, a fully equipped fitness center, a community room, and a local community service organization suite. Additionally, the property will feature an on-site Madison BCycle station, promoting sustainable transportation options.

The property was designed to achieve Wisconsin Green Built Homes certification. Key green features include a rooftop solar array that will help offset electricity usage in the building's common area, as well as an innovative "blue roof" system—an advanced stormwater management solution that helps reduce runoff.

The project is a participant of WHEDA's Emerging Business Program, which encourages the involvement, utilization, and development of economically disadvantaged businesses in the State of Wisconsin.

Completion of Kelly Station is scheduled for October 2026. Knothe & Bruce Architects is the architect of record.

