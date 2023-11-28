McShane Delivers 285-unit Mixed-use Community Near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport

"We are proud to deliver another project to longtime client South City Partners. Signal offers high-end, modern living with the convenience of on-site commercial space and proximity to downtown Atlanta and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport." Post this

Signal boasts more than 7,000 square feet of best-in-class amenities. A multimedia club room integrates a chef-inspired demonstration kitchen, billiards, and a lounge. The state-of-the-art fitness center features smart bikes, free weights, and a yoga studio. Outside, residents can enjoy the saltwater swimming pool, lounge by the firepits, or cook at the pizza oven and gas grills. The pet-friendly community offers both a pet spa and an outdoor dog park. Additional amenities include a coffee bar, private work offices, and collaboration spaces.

Offered in one- and two-bedroom open floorplans, each unit features nine- to fourteen-foot ceilings, wood plank style flooring, high-end plumbing and light fixtures, and an in-unit washer and dryer. The kitchens are fitted with solid granite countertops, custom tile backsplashes, upgraded stainless steel appliances, and shaker-style cabinets.

Designed by The Preston Partnership, the development incorporates seven buildings including two four-story podium-style buildings, three three- and four-story wood-framed buildings, and two carriage house buildings. The buildings' exteriors are designed around a dark color palette using bronze vinyl windows, bronze storefront, and a brick veneer and siding finish.

McShane is currently underway with two additional multi-family developments for South City Partners in Georgia: CroftHouse McDonough, a 280-unit community in McDonough, and Renaissance Park, a 288-unit mixed-use community in Fairburn.

McShane Construction Company was established in 1984 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois, with regional offices in Auburn, AL, Irvine, CA, Madison, WI, Nashville, TN, and Phoenix, AZ. The female-owned and led firm offers integrated design-build and build-to-suit construction services for the multi-family, industrial, commercial, health & fitness and institutional markets. For more information, visit the firm's website at http://www.mcshaneconstruction.com.

South City Partners was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. As a fully integrated real estate development company, South City Partners focuses on creating extraordinary residences in distinctive communities while providing financial partners exceptional returns. A philosophy of creating value – for residents, for investors, and for the surrounding community – through teamwork and execution is how South City Partners defines itself as a company. For more information, visit the firm's website at http://www.southcitypartners.com.

