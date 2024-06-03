McShane Selected as General Contractor for 203-unit Affordable Housing Residence in Brookfield, Wisconsin

"We're proud to partner with Lincoln Avenue Communities on another affordable housing community. Bishops Woods is a unique development that offers both traditional apartments and live/work units that will allow residents to have a business in their home." Post this

Located on a 3.7-acre site at 350 Bishops Way, the development will feature a podium-style building with four stories of wood framing atop a two-story underground parking garage. The building's façade will integrate an attractive mix of Hardie lap and panel siding with brick veneer.

Affordable at 40 to 80 percent of area median income (AMI), units will be offered in one- to three-bedroom floor plans. Unit features will include luxury vinyl plank flooring, stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops in the kitchens and bathrooms, and select units will also offer balconies. Eight live/work units will be available for residents who wish to have an office suite or studio with a separate exterior entrance.

Tenant amenities will include a clubroom, fitness center, outdoor grill area, and a playground.

The project was designed to meet Wisconsin Green Built Home Standards and will incorporate a 200kW A/C solar array on the rooftop along with high-efficiency electric heat pump systems.

Completion of Bishops Woods is scheduled for December 2025. Knothe & Bruce Architects is the architect of record.

McShane is currently under construction with two additional affordable housing projects for Lincoln Avenue Communities. The firm is building The Derby Apartments, a 70-unit residence, and Canyons, a 60-unit residence, in Madison, Wisconsin.

About McShane Construction Company

Established in 1984, McShane Construction is a national award-winning general contractor that provides design-build and build-to-suit construction services for the multi-family, industrial, commercial, health & fitness, and institutional markets. A female-owned and led business, McShane is headquartered in Rosemont, IL, with regional offices in Madison, WI, Auburn, AL, Irvine, CA, Nashville, TN, and Phoenix, AZ. For more information, visit the firm's website at http://www.mcshaneconstruction.com.

About LAC

Lincoln Avenue Communities (LAC) is one of the nation's fastest-growing developers, investors, and operators of affordable and workforce housing, providing high-quality, sustainable homes for lower- and moderate-income individuals, seniors, and families nationwide. A subsidiary of Lincoln Avenue Capital, LAC is a mission-driven organization with a presence in 28 states and a portfolio of 155 properties comprising 26,000+ units.

Media Contact

Julia Waterbury, McShane Construction Company, 847.692.8718, [email protected], www.mcshaneconstruction.com

SOURCE McShane Construction Company