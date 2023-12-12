McShane to Build 262-unit Multi-family Community in Greenville, South Carolina

"We're excited to kick off our second project with Flournoy Development," shared Scott Hoppa, Senior Vice President & Regional Manager at McShane. "Located in one of the fastest growing cities in the country, this project will help fulfill the need for new housing in Greenville." Post this

Located at the intersection of Pelham and Boiling Springs Roads, the development will integrate five four-story residential buildings on a nine-acre site. The wood frame buildings will feature attractive brick, cementitious panel, and lap siding exteriors.

Offered in one- to three-bedroom floor plans, all units will boast high-end finishes, including quartz countertops and vinyl wood plank flooring. Ten of the units will be live/work spaces.

Residents will have access to more than 8,000 square feet of amenity space including a clubhouse with a business lounge, club room, mail room, and fitness center. Adjacent to the club room there will be a courtyard with an outdoor pool and amenity deck. A separate maintenance building will house a car wash and a pet wash.

McShane is performing site work at the property, including hazardous material abatement and demolition of existing structures.

Completion of the development is slated for December 2025. Dynamik Design is the architect.

McShane is also underway with Optima Mallard Creek, a 397-unit apartment community in Charlotte, North Carolina, for Flournoy Development Group.

About McShane Construction Company

McShane Construction Company was established in 1984 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois, with regional offices in Auburn, AL, Irvine, CA, Madison, WI, Nashville, TN, and Phoenix, AZ. The female-owned and led firm offers integrated design-build and build-to-suit construction services for the multi-family, industrial, commercial, health & fitness, and institutional markets. For more information, visit the firm's website at http://www.mcshaneconstruction.com.

Media Contact

Julia Waterbury, McShane Construction Company, 847.692.8718, [email protected], www.mcshaneconstruction.com

SOURCE McShane Construction Company