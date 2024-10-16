McShane to Build 309-unit Apartment Complex Near Downtown Madison

"We are proud to partner with Vermilion on this exciting project. Located next to a large public park, river boat launch, and Lake Mendota with easy access to downtown Madison, Lock Lane Apartments will offer a great balance between outdoor connection and modern, downtown living." Post this

Located on an 8.5-acre site adjacent to Tenney Park, the development will integrate two five-story podium-style buildings with a total of 289 units and three two-story townhome buildings with 20 units. The podium buildings will feature four levels of wood framing atop a two-level precast parking garage. The buildings' facades will incorporate an attractive mix of lap siding and brick.

Residents will enjoy balconies, quartz countertops, in-unit washer/dryers, and spacious closets. Many units will offer lake, park, or river views.

Amenities will include large green roof amenity areas on the podium buildings, fitness centers, 5th floor club rooms and common balconies, co-working office spaces, conference rooms, and heated vehicle and bike parking. Additionally, the site will offer a fenced dog run, community gardens, and access to both the lake and riverfront.

The project was designed in compliance with several Focus on Energy initiatives.

"In this difficult capital raising environment, Vermilion is delighted to partner with Quartz Lake Capital and Clarion Partners to finance this project and bring much needed new, high-quality housing to the Madison area," said Dave Cocagne, Vermilion's CEO. "We appreciate the tenacity of JLL to source the equity capital for the project. We're also pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with CIBC, which will be providing construction financing for the project."

Potter Lawson is providing architectural services for Lock Lane Apartments.

Established in 1984, McShane Construction is a national award-winning general contractor that provides design-build and build-to-suit construction services for the multi-family, industrial, commercial, health & fitness, and institutional markets. A female-owned and led business, McShane is headquartered in Rosemont, IL, with regional offices in Madison, WI, Auburn, AL, Irvine, CA, Nashville, TN, and Phoenix, AZ. For more information, visit the firm's website at http://www.mcshaneconstruction.com.

Vermilion Development is a Chicago-based real estate development and investment firm specializing in community-oriented mixed-use projects and public-private partnerships. Founded in 1992, Vermilion has completed or is currently completing developments totaling more than 500 million of gross investment value.

