McShane to Build 315-unit Garden-style Apartment Community in Nashville's Hermitage Neighborhood

"This development reflects our shared commitment to delivering high-quality communities that enhance the living experience in the Nashville area. With its upscale finishes and robust amenity package, Declan Hermitage will be a standout addition to the Hermitage neighborhood." Post this

Positioned on a 15-acre site, the development will integrate six garden-style apartment buildings with three and four stories. The buildings' exteriors will feature Hardie siding and stone veneer with shingled roofs, Ply Gem windows, and treated wood deck balconies with aluminum railings.

Units will be offered in one- to three-bedroom layouts with high-end finishes including luxury vinyl-tile flooring, granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances.

Residents will enjoy an array of amenities including a clubhouse, outdoor pool and sun deck, grill stations, fire pits, a dog park, and a car wash.

"We are extremely excited to be bringing another new development to the Greater Nashville market," said Ryan Foster, Senior Vice President for Flournoy Development Group. "Hermitage is a growing community that blends suburban tranquility with easy access to Nashville's vibrant urban amenities, and Declan Hermitage will provide a modern living experience that complements the area's unique character."

Completion of Declan Hermitage is slated for June 2027. Dynamik Design is the architect.

McShane is currently building three additional multi-family communities for Flournoy Development Group: Ellison Cool Springs in Franklin, Tennessee, and District Eastside and District South in Greenville, South Carolina. This spring, they completed Ellison Mallard Creek in Charlotte, North Carolina.

